City Council won’t hold a committee hearing on a proposal to equip all police officers with Tasers until next year.
Council has yet to schedule a committee hearing for a $13.8 million proposal from the Kenney administration to buy 4,500 Tasers and related equipment from the Arizona-based Axon Enterprise before the end of the year. As a result, the bill cannot pass before the end of 2020, reports Tribune Staff Writer Michael D’Onofrio.
The city should not wait too long to act on equipping all police officers after police shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. in October.
Wallace was killed Oct. 26 outside his house in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood in West Philadelphia shortly after two officers arrived. Family members have said they called 911 to seek help because Wallace was going through a mental health crisis. Police said he was shot after ignoring commands to drop a knife.
Neither officer had a Taser or similar device at the time of the shooting, said Police Chief Danielle Outlaw shortly after the shooting. She noted that the department had previously asked for funding to equip more officers with those devices.
Wallace’s killing sparked days of protests and civil unrest, including looting in Philadelphia and other U.S. cities. National Guard troops were called into the city soon after.
The Wallace family has demanded several police reforms, including equipping the city’s entire police force with Tasers.
Approximately 2,300 officers are trained to carry Tasers in a department with about 6,500 cops. The incident has accelerated the department’s original timeline to equip all officers with Tasers over the next five years.
Council members have pledged to pay for outfitting all cops with Tasers.
Last week, City Council President Darrell Clarke’s spokesman, Joe Grace, did not respond to questions about the legislative timeline for the proposal.
“All I have on Tasers is no decision yet on a hearing date,” Grace said in an email. “We’ll wait for the hearing and Council members can weigh in then on all of these issues.”
The Kenney administration said recently that the city could potentially receive the Tasers before the end of the year if legislators approve the contract proposal in December.
The bill must be passed out of a legislative committee before heading to the full City Council, where it must be heard during two separate sessions before a vote.
Legislators have several committee hearings scheduled during the remainder off the year, but the Tasers proposal is not one of them. City Council has two legislative sessions remaining this year, Dec. 3 and 10.
The proposal would renew an existing city contract with Axon Enterprise through at least February 2026.
Outlaw lamented at a news conference shortly after the Wallace shooting that her department lacks a mental health unit or a consistent way to coordinate police calls with specialists.
The death of Walter Wallace Jr. is a clear example of how crucial it is for the city to adequately train and equip its police force including more Tasers as well as more mental health officials to avoid excessive escalation that could turn deadly.
