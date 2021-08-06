A Republican state senator’s request for access to Philadelphia voting machines for a “forensic investigation” into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection defeat has been rightly rejected.
Philadelphia’s elections board was right to vote last Friday to reject Sen. Doug Mastriano’s request for access to the city’s voting machines.
The Office of the City Commissioners’ unanimous decision will be laid out in a letter telling Mastriano that Philadelphia “will not participate in your proposed analysis.”
Omar Sabir, one of two Democrats on the three-person board, said shortly before the meeting that he thinks it’s time to move on. “It’s time, it’s resources,” he said. “The 2020 election has been proven by many standards that there was no fraud and the election went well.”
On July 7, Mastriano requested that commissioners reply by the end of July.
Mastriano has said he plans to subpoena the three counties through the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which he chairs, but it’s unclear if he has enough support from his fellow Republican senators to follow through with that threat.
Republican lawmakers should not support Mastriano’s demands.
A draft of the Philadelphia board’s three-page letter said Mastriano’s review would be duplicative of other efforts that have turned up no problems with the vote count but could lead the state to decertify the machines. The draft letter also said it would cost the city more than $35 million to replace the equipment, plus related labor and other costs.
“There is no claim that Philadelphia County’s election systems or processes were compromised nor is there any basis to jeopardize the constitutionally mandated secrecy of the votes cast by city of Philadelphia residents, to expose the taxpayers of the city to tens of millions of dollars in additional and unanticipated expenses, or to risk the very ability of Philadelphians to cast ballots in future elections,” according to the draft letter.
Mastriano is a leading proponent of Trump’s efforts to overturn his narrow loss in the state to Joe Biden in November. It was the second rejection in two days for Mastriano’s effort to get access to voting equipment and records in three counties.
The Republican-majority Tioga County commissioners wrote Mastriano on Thursday to say they would not cooperate, saying their participation had hinged on Mastriano helping arrange the purchase and installation of new machines. York County, also with a GOP-majority county board, has raised questions about the legality and cost of Mastriano’s request.
Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, revealed that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have overturned the results. Unsubstantiated claims of fraud have been repeatedly rejected by judge after judge, including by Trump appointees, and by election officials across the country.
State Auditor General Tim DeFoor, a Republican, said in a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune editorial board last week that the 2020 election had been certified and that it was time to move on.
Local officials should not give in to Mastriano’s unreasonable demand for an unnecessary election audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.