A 15-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head while playing basketball at a playground in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section.
The victim was identified as Simone-Monea Rogers from the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. She died just one week after her 15th birthday.
The teen was on the basketball court at Jerome Brown Playground on the 1900 block of West Ontario Street at 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 17 when a gunman fired at least six shots. She was shot once in the left side of her face and once in the right side of her head. The girl lived a block away from where the shooting occurred.
The teen is yet another victim of the city’s gun violence epidemic.
As of Aug. 15, 337 people have been killed and 1,448 people have been shot in Philadelphia. Those numbers represent a 26% increase in homicides and a 21% increase in shootings compared with the same date last year.
The question is what are the city’s leaders doing to stop the violence? Are they doing enough?
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart released a report last Thursday that raises important questions on the city’s antiviolence efforts.
According to the report, just $33 million, or 21% of the $155 million, would go toward intervention efforts that are most likely to have short-term results within one to three years.
“While many of the initiatives being funded are important and worthy of investment, I believe additional funds should be dedicated to intervention strategies that have been found to reduce shootings and homicides in the short-term,” Rhynhart said in a press release. “These interventions must be targeted to the neighborhoods most affected by gun violence and to the individuals most likely to shoot or be shot. It is the best way to stop the violence now.”
Rhynhart also noted that some of this funding was being used to restore pandemic-related cuts to parks and recreation centers or libraries, which she said might not qualify as anti-violence spending.
The Kenney administration pushed back on the controller’s analysis. The administration touts $22 million in new grant funding dedicated to community-based organizations working on short-term interventions.
However, the controller’s analysis “showed about 70% of the funding is being invested in programs that could produce results in the medium or long term,” reports the Associated Press. “That includes after-school programming, which could take five to 10 years before having a measurable impact, or programs like community revitalization initiatives that could take 15 to 20 years.”
Funding long-term efforts such as after-school programs and neighborhood revitalization is important. But the problem with focusing on these well-meaning efforts is they are not specific and measurable. Who is held accountable for initiatives that are not expected to yield results for years and even decades?
Focusing on individuals who are most likely to shoot or be shot and hot spots where shootings are most likely to occur would classify as short-term intervention. Research shows that we should spend heavily on supervision and reentry programs for the newly released to reduce violence. The city should redouble its efforts on the small group of individuals most likely to be involved in gun violence and provide them with social services and if necessary arrest and charge those suspected of shooting someone.
With the city in a gun violence crisis, the city should dedicate more of its limited resources toward intervention programs that have proven to have worked in other cities.
In Oakland, California, shootings and homicides dropped nearly 50% from 2012 to 2019 when the city began using a similar strategy.
Until the city more effectively addresses repeat violent offenders, far too many children will not be able to go to a playground, attend an after-school program or sit on their front porch without the risk of being shot.
