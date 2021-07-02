Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced last Friday to 22½ years in prison for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
While the sentence fell short of the 30 years prosecutors had requested, Judge Peter Cahill went beyond the 12½-year sentence prescribed under state guidelines, citing Chauvin’s “abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty” shown to Floyd.
Chauvin’s conviction and lengthy prison sentence in Floyd’s murder are steps toward justice.
Still, it is too early to say whether Chauvin’s conviction and sentencing could lead to more police reform.
It’s too soon to say whether the Chauvin case will make white Americans more receptive to longstanding complaints by Black Americans about police interactions with minorities.
That’s because in many ways the Chauvin case was unusual.
Most cases of excessive force and police brutality are not captured on video. In the Chauvin case, a bystander captured video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes. The case also included the police department brass testifying against a fellow officer.
Most cases of excessive police force and police brutality will not get media attention. The high-profile Chauvin case led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations and sparked global protests.
The outcome in Chauvin’s case doesn’t address deep-rooted issues of race and violence affecting police interactions with minorities that don’t result in charges or convictions against officers, said Sheila A. Bedi, who has been involved in numerous use-of-force lawsuits against the Chicago Police Department.
“And until we get at that, I caution anyone to celebrate the conviction and sentence as a victory,” she said.
As the Associated Press reports: “Officers accused of brutality or other misconduct against Black people rarely go to trial, and among those who have, the list of acquittals and mistrials is longer than the list of sentencing after conviction. That includes acquittals in recent years of officers tried in the deaths of Philando Castile in suburban Minneapolis and Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”
Eleven non-federal law officers, including Chauvin, have been convicted of murder for on-duty deaths since 2005. Of those, the nine who were sentenced before Chauvin received sentences ranging from six years and nine months to life behind bars, with the median being 15 years, said Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University.
We agree with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s assessment that the outcome in the Chauvin case was a step toward accountability, even if not total justice. He is also right in urging federal, state and local lawmakers to pass laws to improve policing, saying Chauvin’s sentencing was “by itself not enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.