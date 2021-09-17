Allies of former President Donald Trump are planning a rally Saturday in support of rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Rally organizer Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign strategist, said that those who participated in the attack are being unfairly prosecuted for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.
“I am so proud of all of the brave patriots who participated in these rallies under the same threat to their rights of so many who are being held in prison now for a non-violent expression of their First Amendment rights,” he said in a July news release.
The rally planned on Saturday at the Capitol is the latest effort by Trump loyalist to revise the narrative of that deadly day.
First, there was an attempt to falsely blame the Jan. 6 riot on antifa and other left-wing groups. After that lie was debunked, then came comparisons of the rioters to peaceful protesters or even tourists.
The rally on Saturday is an attempt to rationalize the horrific assault by Trump loyalists who stormed the building, battled police and tried to stop Congress from certifying the election of Democrat Joe Biden.
“Some people are calling it Jan. 6 trutherism — they’re rewriting the narrative to make it seem like Jan. 6 was no big deal, and it was a damn big deal, and an attack on our democracy,” said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, who studies extremist movements.
Authorities have to brace for a repeat appearance by right-wing extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and other Trump loyalists who mobbed the Capitol.
On Monday, Capitol Police arrested a California man who had a bayonet and machete in his pickup truck outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters. The man, Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California, had a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on his truck and told officers he was “on patrol.” The police said it was unclear if he was planning on attending any upcoming demonstrations.
The rally comes as Trump openly considers another run for the White House and many Republican lawmakers continue to repeat his false claims that the election was rigged.
Trump and other elected officials have still not been held accountable for their part in inciting the crowd on Jan. 6. Trump encouraged the mob to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., now running for the Senate, joined rally-goers. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was captured in a photo raising a fist in salute to the mob as he entered the Capitol that day.
More than 600 people are facing federal charges in the riot that injured dozens of officers and sent lawmakers into hiding. Five people eventually died, including Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into a lobby off the House chamber. Several police officers later took their own lives.
Hundreds of people were charged with misdemeanors for entering the Capitol illegally, but hundreds of others are facing more serious felony charges including assault, obstruction of an official proceeding or conspiracy.
The rally comes as authorities continue to investigate and determine to what extent the attack was planned. More than 60 people have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor charges of demonstrating in the Capitol.
Defenders of the alleged Capitol attackers claim they are facing harsher prosecutions because of their political views than others, including Black Lives Matter protesters, but a review of court cases by the AP refutes that claim.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the select panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack, said those who broke the law need to be prosecuted, “otherwise, we just rationalize, excuse and encourage more of the same.”
The rally on Saturday not only rationalizes the violence of the Jan. 6 assault, but it is also an attempt to reward those who sought to undermine American democracy.
