Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday.
California Sen. Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president. Harris, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.
Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
However, Donald Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.
Departing from longstanding democratic tradition, he issued a combative statement saying his campaign would take unspecified legal actions. And he followed up with a bombastic, all-caps tweet in which he falsely declared, “I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES.” Twitter correctly flagged it as misleading.
Trump has pointed to delays in processing the vote in some states to allege with no evidence that there was fraud and to argue that his rival was trying to seize power. This is an extraordinary, reckless charge by a sitting president seeking to sow doubt about the election process.
Trump’s refusal to concede has no legal implications. But it could add to the incoming Biden administration’s challenge of uniting the country after a bitter election.
This is not a surprise. Trump is leaving office the same way that he came in — with inflammatory and divisive rhetoric, and peddling conspiracy theories.
By saying the election was stolen, Trump is undermining our country’s democracy for the sake of his ego.
Throughout the campaign, Trump repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, arguing without evidence that the election could be marred by fraud.
It’s time for Trump to accept the results of the election.
It’s time for more Republican lawmakers in Congress and in state and local government to speak up and acknowledge that Biden is the president-elect.
It’s time for business, religious leaders and others to also speak up.
Leaders must pressure Trump to cooperate with Biden’s transition team to ensure a smooth transfer of power when the new administration takes office in January.
On Nov. 3, voters rejected Trump’s demagoguery and mishandling of the coronavirus.
Biden’s victory was a repudiation of Trump’s erratic behavior and divisive leadership.
Biden used his acceptance speech to reach out to those who did not vote for him.
He offered himself to the nation as a leader who “seeks not to divide, but to unify” a country gripped by a pandemic and economic and social turmoil.
“I sought this office to restore the soul of America,” Biden said in a prime-time victory speech, “and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.”
But he understood the disappointment of those who voted for his opponent, adding, “Let’s give each other a chance.”
“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy,” he said. “We are not enemies. We are Americans.”
