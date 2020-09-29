The first of three debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be held Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Fox.
The moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, announced the topics for tonight’s debate in Cleveland, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.
The topics, in no particular order: the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, race and violence in cities across the country and the integrity of the election.
The format calls for six 15-minute segments dedicated to topics announced in advance in order to “encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country.” It will go for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.
The commission noted that the topics could change because of new developments.
The other two presidential debates will be held Oct. 15 in Miami and Oct. 22 in Nashville.
Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will debate Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Trump is behind in both fundraising and in the national polls, so he should be expected to launch an aggressive attack on Biden.
The president will undoubtedly attempt to portray Biden, a moderate, as an extremist who advocates a “radical left agenda.” The president will portray himself as the law-and-order candidate and his rival as soft on crime and will allow lawlessness in America’s cities.
Trump will misrepresent his record on his handling of COVID-19 and say his administration did all it could to save American lives. He will justify rushing through a nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He will scoff at and dismiss any comparison and the outright hypocrisy of Republicans who blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016 during an election year.
We can reasonably predict the president’s response tonight because he has been saying these things during the campaign.
Biden should be prepared for Trump’s avalanche of lies, distortions and smears.
Biden must push back strongly against Trump’s negative attack while putting forth a positive agenda for the country. He must both point out the president’s failures while proving a better vision for the future.
The moderator should also fact-check in real time and not allow the debate to turn into a circus.
The debates will probably not help Biden move many Trump supporters to his side. Biden’s goal tonight and in future debates should be to persuade undecided and lukewarm voters to come out and vote for him.
