Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday named Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, making her the first Black woman and Asian American on a major presidential ticket.
Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother is from India, could be the first woman to serve as vice president.
Her selection came after many African-American Democrats urged Biden to pick a Black woman, after months of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police. Biden was also pressed to put a Black woman on the ticket because of the critical role Black voters played in his ascent to the Democratic nomination, and their vital importance in his general election campaign against President Donald Trump.
Black voters helped deliver the Democratic nomination to Biden by rescuing his floundering campaign in a commanding win in the South Carolina primary.
The Harris pick came after weeks of speculation. The leading contenders included Susan Rice, former national security adviser and assistant secretary of state; Rep. Karen Bass, a Californian who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus; Florida Rep. Val Demings; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
While Biden’s choice of Harris is historic and comes with some risk, it was not a major surprise. Harris was always a front-runner for vice president. She checked off many boxes including being nationally vetted as one of the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Before becoming a U.S. senator, Harris was California’s attorney general and the district attorney for San Francisco.
Her record as prosecutor draws mixed reviews, with some hailing her as a progressive reformer and others questioning her record. Harris has expressed misgivings about a California law she championed that punished parents of habitually truant schoolchildren.
Speaking on the liberal podcast “Pod Save America” in April 2019, Harris said the arrests and, in some cases, jail sentences of parents in multiple California counties were an “unintended consequence” of the statewide law, which built on her tough-on-truancy approach as San Francisco district attorney.
But Harris also co-authored a bill in the Senate to ban police choke holds and backed other reforms to rein in law enforcement.
Based on their records, it will be difficult for the Trump campaign and Republican operatives to portray the Biden-Harris ticket as “soft on crime.”
A graduate of Howard University, Harris would be the first graduate of a Historically Black College and University.
She is expected to energize Democrats, particularly Blacks, Asian Americans and women voters.
Her skills as a fundraiser and debater are also expected to help Biden.
