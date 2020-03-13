Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the Democratic Party’s likely presidential nominee after defeating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in at least four of the six states that voted on Tuesday, including the big prize of Michigan.
It was not long ago that Biden’s campaign was almost dead. Now the nomination is his to lose.
Biden had struggled in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, where Sanders emerged as the front-runner.
But Biden’s campaign began to rebound after winning his first victory in South Carolina on Feb. 29 thanks to overwhelming support from African-American voters. He then had a strong showing last week during Super Tuesday in states with large numbers of Black voters.
While Sanders has not been mathematically eliminated in the delegate race, his path to success has considerably narrowed.
In addition to his delegate lead, the Democratic voters and party leaders appear to be coalescing behind Biden.
On Tuesday, Biden won decisive victories in the Michigan, Missouri and Missouri primaries over his last remaining serious rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In his victory speech Tuesday night at the National Constitution Center, Biden struck the right tone and moved to unify a fractured party with an appeal to Sanders supporters. “We share a common goal,” he said, “and together we’ll defeat Donald Trump.”
The tone and action that Biden and Democratic leaders take in the coming weeks will be critical to success in November. Biden supporters cannot appear too eager to push Sanders out of the race.
Biden will need to continue to reach out to the millions of Sanders supporters, especially young voters.
Even with his dominant support among African-Americans voters, there is a generational gap between older African Americans who support Biden and younger voters who are more favorable to Sanders.
Biden will need to address the concerns that young and progressive voters have about more accessible and affordable health care, income inequality, climate change, college tuition debt and the lack of affordable housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.