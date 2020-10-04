President Donald Trump’s naming of federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to fill the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will move the already conservative court further to the right.
Republicans are planning Oct. 12 as the first day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Barrett’s nomination.
In the confirmation hearings, Democrats must be careful not to attack her Catholic faith.
Instead, Democrats must focus on the effect that Barrett’s confirmation would have on American society so close to an election that will select a president and members of Congress.
If the voters re-elect Trump and the Senate remains Republican controlled that will send a clear message on the direction of the country. However, if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins and the Democrats take control of congress that will indicate voters want a change.
The next president and Congress should decide the next justice to the Supreme Court.
Republicans should be held to account for the principle expressed in 2016 when they blocked President Barack Obama from replacing Justice Antonin Scalia. Obama nominated leading federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to replace Scalia, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold hearings or a vote on the nomination, declaring, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
Now with appalling hypocrisy, Republicans are rushing hearings to confirm Barrett rather than wait for the election results.
If Barrett is confirmed there will be five conservative justices — with her joining Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — and a sixth, John Roberts, who is conservative, but occasionally sides with the liberals. The remaining liberals on the court will be Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
A Barrett confirmation could have an immediate impact.
The Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments on a case on the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
A Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority is expected to overturn the Affordable Care Act, as well as the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision, leaving the issue of abortion to the states. This will result in women with money traveling to states that allow abortions and leaving poor women with limited and sometimes illegal and unsafe choices.
A solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court is also expected to rule against Affirmative Action, impacting diversity in colleges and universities; expand the ability of people, based on their religious beliefs, to discriminate against gay, lesbian and transgender individuals; expand the power of corporations; and further protect police officers from being held accountable.
The far-reaching consequences of the Supreme Court nominee are too important to be rushed through before the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.