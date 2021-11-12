Philadelphia’s new Driving Equity Act bars police officers from pulling over drivers for minor traffic violations with an aim to closing racial disparities in traffic stops is another important step toward police reform and building trust between police and the community.
Mayor Jim Kenney last week signed the Driving Equity Act, making Philadelphia the first major city in the U.S. to ban low-level traffic stops. The law, which also requires city police to gather and publicly release data on traffic stops, goes into effect early next year.
The law was spearheaded by Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who remembers when he was pulled over by police while his young son was in the car — for what he says was an unjustifiable reason.
The experience is part of why he drafted new legislation to ban police officers from pulling drivers over for minor traffic violations. He says the law is rooted in his duty to his constituents but also in his personal experiences as a Black man.
“Today, I signed an executive order to implement the legislation outlined in the Driving Equality bills, introduced by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas,” Kenney tweeted. “This legislation establishes Philadelphia as the first large U.S. city to ban minor traffic stops with the goal of healing police-community relations.”
This bill aims to redirect police time and resources toward reducing negative interactions between the city’s police and drivers and what constitutes a primary and secondary traffic violation.
“Data and lived experiences showed us the problem, and data will be key to making sure this is done right,” Thomas said.
“Data will tell us if we should end more traffic stops or amend how this is enforced. Data will also tell other cities that Philadelphia is leading on this civil rights issue and it can be replicated.”
Studies show that Black drivers get pulled over for low-level infractions more often than any other drivers in the United States. Civil rights groups often condemn such stops as a cover for racial profiling.
The 2016 police killing of Philando Castile, a Black man pulled over in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area for a missing taillight, drew national attention to the enforcement of low-level traffic stops.
Philadelphia’s new legislation bans stops for:
Driving with a single broken brake light.
Driving with a single headlight.
Having a registration plate that’s not clearly displayed, fastened or visible.
Driving without an inspection or emissions sticker.
Bumper issues.
Minor obstructions (like something hanging from a rearview mirror).
Driving without vehicle registration within 60 days of the observed infraction.
While these low-level offenses will no longer lead to interactions between police and drivers, such infractions will still result in a ticket that is either left on the driver’s windshield or mailed.
It was important that the Philadelphia Police Department was part of a coalition of stakeholders who helped draft the legislation.
“We believe this is a fair and balanced approach to addressing racial disparity without compromising public safety,” the department said in a statement. The department plans to retrain officers over the next four months before the change is implemented.
Other state and local governments have introduced similar legislation. The state of Virginia enacted a law in March that includes a ban on stopping and searching drivers for reasons including defective taillights, loud exhaust or the smell of marijuana.
The city of Minneapolis, near where Philando Castile was stopped and killed, has implemented a policy change to scale back on such police stops.
The Driving Equity Act should help to address the tension between police and community members by removing the negative interactions of minor traffic stops and help communities of color rebuild trust with the Philadelphia police.
