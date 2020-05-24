Tuesday, May 26, is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the Pennsylvania primary election, which is now on June 2 due to the coronavirus. Applications for mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
You may pick up an application in person from any Philadelphia Voter Registration Office or from the Philadelphia County Board of Elections, City Hall Room 142, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19107.
You can also apply for a mail-in ballot at VotesPA.com/MailBallot. Voters who previously applied before the election was rescheduled do not need to reapply.
There is a difference between mail-in ballots and absentee ballots. To receive an absentee ballot, you need a reason, but mail-in ballots are available without providing a reason.
Voters concerned about social distancing have the option to vote by mail-in ballot rather than going to their polling place on Election Day.
The latest figures show many Pennsylvanians have embraced the new vote-by-mail option that was passed last year but has been widely adopted as a way to avoid pandemic exposure.
Pennsylvania’s top elections official, Kathy Boockvar, said that voters have submitted about 1.6 million applications for mail-in and absentee ballots for the June 2 primary election.
That number, she said, is “off the charts” and beyond most expectations. Applications are pouring in ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to apply, as counties make plans to reduce the number of physical polling place locations because of the coronavirus.
The fear of infection has made it difficult to recruit polling workers, and state and federal health guidelines have made it difficult to find polling places that can accommodate the demands of social distancing.
In a conference call organized by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s office, Boockvar said she does not expect to see lines at polling places in most locations, given the number of mail-in and absentee ballots requested and considering Wolf’s stay-at-home orders that might be in place in some parts of Pennsylvania.
Some counties have already received more mail-in ballot applications than the entire vote total they expected in the primary election, Boockvar said.
More than 3.2 million people cast ballots in the 2016 primary election when the presidential nominations were still contested. This year, the nominations are uncontested.
Still, Boockvar conceded that the volume of mailed-in ballots could make it impossible to produce a result in close races on election night.
Philadelphia voters have requested more mail ballots than voters in all of Pennsylvania did in 2016. More than 145,000 Philadelphia voters have already requested mail-in ballots compared with 107,000 Pennsylvania voters who requested absentee ballots in 2016, according to election officials.
