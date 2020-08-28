Witnesses say Jacob Blake was breaking up a fight before an officer grabbed his shirt and shot him at close range in the back.
Now Blake is paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family, after he was shot by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.
Blake is the latest unarmed African American to become a victim of what appears to be excessive police force. The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans at the hands of law enforcement have sparked nationwide protest this summer.
Police shot Blake after responding to a call about a domestic dispute. His family said Blake was breaking up an argument.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured on cellphone video that was posted online. In the video, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.
Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many of the three officers who were at the scene fired shots.
Blake was taken to a Milwaukee hospital and is in serious condition. The three officers were placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice in any shooting by an officer.
Laquisha Booker, who is Blake’s partner, told NBC’s Milwaukee affiliate WTMJ-TV that she and Blake’s three children were in the back seat of the SUV when police shot him.
“That man just literally grabbed him by his shirt and looked the other way and was just shooting him. With the kids in the back screaming. Screaming,” Booker said.
Attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN that Blake’s family reached out to him for assistance. Crump said Blake’s three young sons were in the car when he was shot.
“They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!!” Crump said in a post on Twitter.
The shooting set off a night of protests and unrest in the city of roughly 100,000 people. Officers fired tear gas and demonstrators hurled objects and set fire to parked cars.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement late Sunday condemning the shooting.
While we don’t know all the details, we do know that Blake was shot while unarmed over a domestic dispute. We also know that police shot into a vehicle with young children inside. The shooting appears to be totally unnecessary and preventable.
We also know that the nation will continue to repeat the cycle of police shootings of unarmed Black Americans and a response of protest and civil unrest until there is serious and comprehensive police reform and police officers are held accountable for police brutality and excessive force.
