During a recent coronavirus news conference, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked President Donald Trump why he appeared alone without public health experts at his side.
In his response, Trump said that he had been briefed by public health experts and speaking alone was a more concise way of doing the news conference.
That’s not good enough.
With the viral pandemic’s resurgence, Americans need more information, not less, and they need to hear from public health experts who can tell them the truth without political spin.
Reporters need to be able to ask follow-up questions that go beyond what the president can answer. Despite his claims to being an expert in many fields, the president is not an expert on the coronavirus. His limited knowledge of science has resulted in him sharing misinformation about the virus and possible treatment.
The president’s decision to first end the White House briefings on the coronavirus and then renew them without public health experts appears to be part of a pattern of seeking to control information and undermine public health experts.
For example, the Trump administration has repeatedly undermined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Trump has criticized the CDC’s school reopening guidelines and the administration has reportedly ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC in reporting coronavirus patient information.
The administration has also repeatedly undermined Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
That’s despite polls showing Fauci is the administration’s most trusted authority on the coronavirus. That’s in contrast to Trump, who gets low marks from the public after initially downplaying the pandemic, prematurely urging reopening the economy, inconsistent messaging and a poorly coordinated national response.
Fortunately, Fauci and two other top public health officials will testify today (Friday, July 31) to a House subcommittee that’s been investigating the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The committee will also hear from Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing will focus on “the urgent need for a national comprehensive plan” to address the virus, committee officials said in a statement.
There have been more than 4 million confirmed cases in the U.S. of COVID-19. The virus has caused more than 142,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
