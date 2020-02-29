On Thursday, as City Council members were fuming over being kept in the dark about the location of Safehouse’s supervised injection site. Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sánchez said she had a feeling the lack of openness and transparency would backfire on Safehouse.
How right she was!
Within hours of her comments, representatives of Constitution Health Plaza announced that they had withdrawn from their agreement to host Safehouse.
A spokesman for the medical center cited community concerns in a statement issued late Thursday:
“We made the original decision to provide space to Safehouse to play a positive role in providing an innovative way to bring needed services to those suffering from addiction. As one of the largest institutions in our community, we felt we had a responsibility to do something to save lives.
“Our vision for Constitution Health Plaza has always been to serve as a gateway to South Philadelphia, providing premier health care services to our community. Our relationship with our tenants and neighborhood is the key to achieving that goal.
“We believe in the good intentions of all involved — on both sides of this issue — and want to thank you for your honest communications with us over the past few days.
“We want you to know that we have listened. We apologize. And we want to ensure open lines of communication moving forward.”
That last paragraph was in bold type, suggesting that Constitution Health Plaza executives had heard a lot about the supervised injection site in the last few days.
The decision to open a supervised injection site — the nation’s first — in the city has always been controversial.
But the news that the site would open in South Philadelphia rather than Kensington, the epicenter of the opioid crisis in Philadelphia, shocked and outraged many. Especially since the location was announced only days before the site was scheduled to open.
Many thought the site would open in Kensington, and there have been numerous community meetings about the issue in that neighborhood.
The Kensington meetings have been crowded and sometimes loud, with opponents voicing concerns that the site would attract drug dealers — and drug-related violence — to the neighborhood. Some residents worried about people using drugs and then getting behind the wheel of a car. Some residents worried about more litter.
Perhaps Safehouse leaders were trying to stay out of the fray by keeping the South Philadelphia location close to the vest.
But we would argue that was a mistake.
Had Safehouse leaders told people about the planned location earlier, they could have had more opportunity to explain to the general public why they felt it was the best place. (Their reasoning was, in part, because city data showed South Philadelphia logged the largest increase in opioid deaths between 2017 and 2018.)
Had Safehouse leaders told people about the planned location earlier, they could have held community meetings, and answered people’s questions about the site and assuaged some of their concerns. They might have even been able to sway a few people to support their plan.
Had Safehouse leaders told people about the location earlier, they could have avoided angering City Council, which is now considering legislation that would classify supervised injection sites as “nuisance health establishments” and give City Council some oversight. The legislation would require any organization or agency that wants to open a supervised injection site to publicize their plans six months in advance of opening and present a detailed plan for the site three months prior to opening. The organization or agency would have to get the approval of 90% of the community to be able to open the site — a high bar.
It is unclear if City Council’s proposed legislation would apply retroactively to Safehouse if it’s approved.
But what is clear is that Safehouse leaders could have saved themselves a lot of trouble if they had been open and transparent about their plans.
We hope that Safehouse leaders learn from Thursday’s turn of events.
And we hope that as they move forward with the legal challenge they face from U.S. Attorney William McSwain and their search for a new site, they take the time to talk with people in the community about what they intend to do.
