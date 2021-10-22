As a woman was being raped on a SEPTA train, riders watched, failed to intervene and did not call 911, authorities said.
Fiston Ngoy, 35, was charged with rape and related offenses. This is a horrendous crime that reflects the urgent need for better transit safety and a disturbing social reality where people are more inclined to watch and record a crime than intervene or call for police assistance.
Investigators said in the affidavit that Ngoy sat down next to the woman about a minute after he boarded the train car, shortly after 9:15 p.m. Oct. 13 on a train that was traveling westbound on the Market-Frankford Line toward the 69th Street Transportation Center. The video shows her pushing him away multiple times until he is seen ripping her pants down at about 9:52 p.m.
Officers arrived at the 69th Street terminal on the Market-Frankford Line, the busiest route on SEPTA, around 10 p.m.
A SEPTA employee who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn’t right” with a woman aboard the train.
SEPTA police waiting at the next stop found the woman and arrested Ngoy, who they had pulled off of the woman. She was taken to a hospital.
According to the court documents, the woman told police that Ngoy ignored her pleas to go away.
Ngoy claimed in his statement to police that he knew the victim, but couldn’t remember her name and said the encounter was consensual.
Ngoy, who listed his last address as a homeless shelter, remained in custody on $180,000 bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
SEPTA issued a statement calling it a “horrendous criminal act” and urged anyone witnessing such a thing to report it to authorities by calling 911, pressing an emergency button that is on every train car or using the authorities’ emergency safety app.
This is horrific crime on many levels.
It is appalling that a man was emboldened enough to assault a woman openly on public transit. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday.
Were there surveillance cameras on the train and who was monitoring them? This was not a brief encounter. The woman repeatedly tried to push Ngoy away for 40 minutes the woman, according to an affidavit.
It is appalling that passengers did not intervene.
Police do not believe a single witness on the train dialed 911. They are investigating whether some bystanders filmed the assault.
“I can tell you that people were holding their phone up in the direction of this woman being attacked,” SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III said at the news conference.
Elizabeth Jeglic, a psychology professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, researches sexual violence prevention. She said if people feel uncomfortable physically intervening, there are other options like calling the police.
“When we have multiple people, people don’t necessarily intervene,” she said. “However, more recent research actually suggests that looking at video footage of more extreme circumstances that up to 90% of cases we do see people intervening. So it was actually somewhat of an aberration in this case that somebody did not step forward to help this individual.”
It is inconceivable that a woman was raped on a SEPTA train. It is outrageous that passengers did nothing to help her.
