Albert Einstein said, "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow."
It's the first day of 2023 and it has different meanings for different people. The beginning of a new year can be a time to rededicate ourselves to our families, to our communities or to our work.
On this page last year we have called for a number of things to make lives better in our homes, on our blocks, in our city, across our commonwealth and for our nation.
Philadelphia gun homicides surpass 500
This is the second consecutive year the city’s gun violence crisis has recorded at least 500 homicides. Last year, the city recorded 562 homicides.
However, there is evidence that adding more police officers reduces violent and other serious crimes, like robbery, rape and aggravated assault, according to an NYU study. There is even more evidence that placing more officers in high-crime areas serves as a deterrent.
Congress should do more on gun laws
Out of frustration with the high gun proliferation in Philadelphia and the surge in gun violence, Mayor Jim Kenney landed in hot water this summer.
After two police officers were shot on July Fourth, he said that he is worried about public safety at large public events and that he will be “happy” when he is no longer mayor.
“There’s not an event or a day where I don’t lay on my back, looking at the ceiling and worry about stuff,” said the mayor.
“So I’ll be happy when I’m not here when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff.”
So we say to Kenney: lead or leave.
Reject proposed drug injection sites
Supporters of injection sites for drug users say drug injection sites are a humane response to the nation’s drug crisis.
Philadelphia has one of the worst overdose problems in the U.S. But injection sites where people can openly use drugs are not the answer.
We call the injection sites a defeatist, counterproductive response to the harm that drugs wreak on users and communities.
The focus should be on steering users into treatment and not enabling their use of harmful drugs.
Curb domestic violence
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 40% of Black women have experienced physical domestic violence, domestic partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. And more than half of Black adult female homicides are related to domestic violence.
“By intentionally denying Black people access to economic opportunities, the ability to build intergenerational wealth, health care, education, and a sense of safety from governmental systems, racist policies increase the prevalence of risk factors for domestic violence,” the national coalition said.
We push for the reauthorization of the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, which expired in 2015. The act helps survivors of domestic violence and their children with things such as emergency shelters, violence-prevention resources, health care, housing, education, child support and much more.
Improve Black maternal mortality rate
Research has found that the stress caused by racism can be particularly dangerous during pregnancy and childbirth.
A Temple University study will specifically look at heart disease as one of the main causes of maternal deaths. Half of Black women are affected by cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association.
Patients of color must advocate for themselves and find doctors who understand their medical history. Also, Black women are more likely to be uninsured or not have the money for adequate care. And the government should extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers.
With these and so many other issues, The Philadelphia Tribune tries to move the needle forward so that each of us will be moved toward success, good health and fulfillment.
