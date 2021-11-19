A powerful Philadelphia labor leader and a City Council member were found guilty of conspiracy charges Monday in a corruption trial that will have a significant impact on local politics.
Prosecutors said labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty kept Councilmember Bobby Henon on the payroll to help his union keep a tight grip on construction jobs.
Based on the evidence presented at the trial, the jury made the right decision to convict.
The convictions follow a lengthy FBI investigation of activities within the chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that Dougherty leads.
Dougherty was convicted of eight counts, including conspiracy and honest services fraud, but acquitted of three honest services fraud counts. Jurors convicted Henon of nine counts including both charges and federal program bribery, but acquitted him of eight fraud and bribery counts.
Defense lawyers argued that there had been no undue influence and argued that the city allows councilmembers to hold outside jobs.
But the jury agreed with the prosecution’s contention that Dougherty, business manager at Local 98 of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers since 1993, bribed Henon in 2015 and 2016 with a $70,000 salary and benefits for a no-show union job. The bribe also included nearly $20,000 worth of tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games and other sporting events.
In return, Henon served as a councilmember on retainer to Dougherty, helping him attack his rivals in other unions and pressure large employers to hire union electricians, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors over four weeks of testimony showed that Dougherty used Henon to press Comcast Corp. to steer $2 million worth of electrical work to a friend during cable contract talks with the city, to shut down the non-union installation of MRI machines at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and to investigate a towing company that seized Dougherty’s car.
“All Henon had to do to keep those benefits flowing to him (was) to use his official duties to please John Dougherty,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The two men each face up to 20 years in jail for the most serious charges. They can argue for shorter terms and can appeal their convictions. Henon will have to give up his council seat and government pension when they are sentenced, some time in the next few months.
Dougherty still faces a second trial on charges he and others embezzled more than $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Dougherty, a major force in Pennsylvania politics, has reportedly steered more than $30 million over the years to the campaigns of local politicians.
For too long, Dougherty yielded enormous power in local and state politics to serve his narrow self-interest. For decades, Dougherty used campaign donations and threats to make elected officials do his bidding and unduly influence local politics.
The bribery conviction underscores the need for significant change in Philadelphia politics.
