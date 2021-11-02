The general election in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Nov. 2, will affect the future of the court system in Pennsylvania and in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania voters will elect judges for three statewide appellate courts: Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court.
Philadelphia voters will also elect judges to county Common Pleas courts and Philadelphia Municipal Court.
In addition to local judges, Philadelphia voters will elect a district attorney and a city controller. The district attorney is the city’s top prosecutor. The DA’s office is tasked with providing a voice for victims of crime and protects the community through investigations and prosecutions.
The city controller is the city’s top fiscal watchdog. The main responsibility of the controller’s office is auditing municipal government. The office also investigates accusations of mismanagement and fraud by city agencies, employees and contractors.
The presumptive winner for DA, Larry Krasner, will face Republican challenger Charles “Chuck” Peruto, a criminal defense attorney. The presumptive winner for city controller, Rebecca Rhynhart, is running unopposed. Voters should re-elect both incumbents to another four-year term. We give the reasons for our endorsements elsewhere on this page.
Voters will also vote on important ballot questions that address the issues of affordable housing, the hiring of city employees, decriminalization of marijuana and the management of the city’s large fleet of vehicles. Voters should vote yes on all four measures.
On this page, you will see our list of endorsements for today’s general election. We hope that you strongly consider our recommendations.
The most important thing is that you remember to vote.
You can check to see if there has been a change in your polling place. If you do not know your ward and division, call (215) 686-1590.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
