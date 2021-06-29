The Justice Department is right to sue Georgia over new voting restrictions enacted as part of Republican efforts nationwide to limit voting access in the wake of President Donald Trump's election defeat.
The Georgia law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, restricts early voting hours and makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.
Particularly alarming are parts of the law that give the Republican-controlled state government new powers over how elections are run in the state's Democratic strongholds.
Under the law's provisions, the Republican-controlled legislature now has the power to select three out of five members of the state elections board. That board has new powers to replace local election officials it deems as poorly performing. The board now can take over election administration in up to four counties at a time.
Lawmakers removed the secretary of state as a voting member of the state elections board. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, resisted former President Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020.
Republicans argue the new state law is necessary to boost confidence in elections after the 2020 election.
But there is no evidence of any significant voter fraud or election irregularities in the 2020 election. Republican lawmakers are parroting Trump's repeated and unsubstantiated claims of fraud.
As Kristen Clarke, leader of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division leader, points out, the new Georgia law is aimed at Black and minority voters.
"These legislative actions occurred at a time when the Black population in Georgia continues to steadily increase and after a historic election that saw record voter turnout across the state, particularly for absentee voting, which Black voters are now more likely to use than white voters," Clarke said during the news conference. "Our complaint challenges several provisions of SB 202 on the grounds that they were adopted with the intent to deny or abridge Black citizens equal access to the political process."
The Justice Department also announced a task force to address the rise in threats against election officials. Jurisdictions across the country — especially those with high-stakes local elections like in Fulton County, Georgia — reported receiving threats and racist taunts.
It is encouraging that Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Justice Department will decide to file more federal civil lawsuits against states that have passed restrictive voting laws.
This year alone, 14 states have passed controversial voting rights laws that Garland flagged, and 48 states have introduced 389 bills that would restrict voting access after record turnout in the 2020 election delivered victories for Democrats.
Some of the restrictions include banning ballot drop boxes, cutting early voting days and hours and limiting who can vote by mail.
Prior to the Justice Department’s action, Georgia law had already been challenged by at least seven lawsuits.
A group of civil rights organizations recently announced another March on Washington to demand that Congress pass sweeping voting rights legislation.
Lawsuits, marches, boycotts and other actions will be necessary for voter protection.
