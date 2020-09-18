In May, a white woman called 911 on a Black man in New York City’s Central Park after he asked her to abide by the rules and put her dog on a leash while he was bird watching.
Amy Cooper called to report that she was being threatened by “an African-American man.” The man, Christian Cooper, who was bird-watching, filmed the exchange and posted it on social media where it became widely shared as another example of white people calling the police on Black people for mundane things.
In the recording, he is mostly silent, while she frantically tells police he is threatening her and her dog.
Before Cooper called 911, she said, “I’m calling the cops … I’m gonna’ tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”
The incident sparked outrage nationwide. It was yet another incident of white people calling law enforcement on Black Americans for either unfounded or frivolous reasons.
The Central Park incident and others like it have spurred Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker to introduce legislation that would criminalize discriminatory 911 calls. The legislation should be supported and passed by City Council.
The bill clarifies that it is a hate crime — complete with penalties for criminal conduct — to misuse the 911 emergency response system if one is motivated by a hatred of other persons based on certain characteristics such as race or ethnicity.
Similar bills have been attracting support around the country.
In June, California State Assembly member Rob Bonta introduced a bill that would classify fraudulent, racially discriminatory 911 calls as hate crimes. Under the bill, someone making such a call could be sued for up to $10,000. In July, San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton introduced the Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act. It would change the San Francisco Police Code to prohibit the fabrication of racially biased emergency reports.
Parker’s proposal follows several incidents across the nation where white people have called the police on Black people who were engaged in everyday activities and weren’t doing anything wrong.
Too often these racially motivated 911 calls lead to excessive response from police. In addition to unnecessarily and recklessly putting the lives of Black Americans in harm’s way, racially motivated 911 calls distract police from addressing serious crimes.
“What these past few months have shown with tragic clarity is that sometimes when someone calls the police for help, it can result in loss of life,” Parker said in a news release.
“911 should only be used during true emergencies and certainly not as a weapon under false pretenses and against a person of color.”
There must be serious consequences for people making racially motivated 911 calls.
