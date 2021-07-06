The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling overturning Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and allowing him to be released from prison has received strong reactions.
Cosby’s conviction was thrown out last week by Pennsylvania’s highest court in a ruling that swiftly freed the actor from prison more than three years after he was found guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.
Many are disappointed with the ruling and are concerned that it will discourage victims of sexual assault from trusting in the criminal justice system.
Cosby, 83, was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, and his conviction was seen as a turning point in the movement to hold powerful men accountable for sexual misconduct.
"I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision," said actor and activist Amber Tamblyn on Twitter.
Others, such as actress Phylicia Rashad, who starred as Cosby's wife on "The Cosby Show," are happy with the outcome because they believe that Cosby was unfairly convicted and sentenced.
"FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" Rashad said on Instagram.
After a backlash on social media, Rashad said she didn't intend to diminish the "lifelong residual effects" that assault survivors often face.
"I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward," Rashad tweeted. "My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing."
But based on the evidence, Pennsylvania’s highest court had to overturn Cosby’s sexual assault conviction. The court said that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.
Cosby was unfairly prosecuted because the previous district attorney said that the comedian wouldn’t be charged over Constand’s accusations. Cosby was charged by another prosecutor who claimed he wasn’t bound by that agreement.
The court said that’s not the case. The justices found that Cosby relied on that promise when he agreed to testify without invoking his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination in a lawsuit brought against him by Constand.
The court concluded that the prosecutor who later brought the charges was obligated to stick to the non-prosecution agreement, so the conviction cannot stand. The justices wrote that “denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade.”
The promise not to prosecute Cosby was made in 2005 by Bruce Castor, who was then the top prosecutor for Montgomery County.
During a court hearing weeks after Cosby’s 2015 arrest, Castor testified that he promised Cosby he wouldn’t be prosecuted in the hopes that it would persuade the actor to testify in a civil case brought by Constand and allow her to win damages. Constand settled her civil case against Cosby for more than $3 million.
Castor acknowledged the only place the matter was put in writing was in the 2005 press release announcing his decision not to prosecute, but said his decision was meant to shield Cosby from prosecution “for all time.”
The first jurors who heard the case could not reach a verdict in 2017. But a second jury, empaneled after the #MeToo movement exploded, found him guilty at his 2018 retrial.
Castor’s successor, District Attorney Kevin Steele, charged Cosby in 2015 after a federal judge, acting on a request from The Associated Press, unsealed documents from a 2005 lawsuit against Cosby, revealing his damaging testimony about sexual encounters with Constand and others. Castor has said Cosby “would’ve had to have been nuts to say those things if there was any chance he could’ve been prosecuted.”
"Mr. Cosby should never have been prosecuted for these offenses. District attorneys can't change it up simply because of their political motivation," Cosby appellate lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said in an interview. The facts of the case support her argument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.