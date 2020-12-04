This week Congress returned for one final attempt at reaching a deal on COVID-19 relief before the year ends.
A long-delayed COVID-19 relief package should be a top priority, but time is working against lawmakers for December’s lame-duck session.
The months-long battle between Democrats with Republicans and the White House over a new installment of COVID-19 relief that all sides say they want needs to end. An unwillingness to compromise should not result in more delayed action on relief aid.
Before the election, President Donald Trump appeared ready to send another round of $1,200 payments to most Americans. That was before he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. Since then Trump hasn’t shown a lot of interest in the topic.
Democrats and Republicans remain far apart. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding state and local government aid and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is demanding a liability shield for businesses reopening during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, another round of paycheck protection and relief aid for the unemployed and businesses hit especially hard by the pandemic is at stake.
Facing inaction in Washington, many governors and state lawmakers across the nation are stepping up to get needed pandemic relief to small businesses, the unemployed, renters and others affected by the widening coronavirus outbreak.
The Democratic governors of Colorado and New Mexico took action during special legislative sessions in the closing days of November to address the virus-related emergency. The New Mexico Legislature passed a bipartisan relief bill that will deliver a one-time $1,200 check to all unemployed workers and give up to $50,000 to certain businesses.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state took action to help residents “who have real issues about keeping food on their table, a roof over their head.”
“While the United States of America is on fire, the Trump administration has left states to fight this virus on their own,” she said, noting that state efforts alone simply are not enough. “It is clear no help is coming — not from this president, not from this administration. As we have done every day this year, New Mexico will step up.”
But this will not be enough; the federal government needs to provide financial relief and assistance.
In some cases, state elected officials are spending the last of a federal relief package passed in the spring.
As the end-of-year deadline approaches and the fall COVID-19 surge further threatens state economies, Trump and the GOP-controlled Senate should be pressured to act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.