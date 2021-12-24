Tracy Hardy, the co-owner of Lou & Choo’s Lounge, is one of several restaurant owners who are concerned about the new city mandate requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to eat indoors in restaurants or drink inside bars, effective Jan. 3.
The new mandate comes as Philadelphia has seen infection rates double in the last few weeks and hospitalizations increase by about 50%. Philadelphia is among a growing number of cities across the U.S. requiring people to show proof of vaccination to enter various types of businesses and venues.
Hardy said the new mandate comes as the Hunting Park lounge is experiencing a slump in revenue. He says the revenue is down by 47% because of the pandemic.
He understands why the mandate is needed; however, he says the requirement could possibly diminish revenue for bars and restaurants.
Hardy raises a reasonable point when he says representatives from neighborhood businesses needed to be at the table when it comes to creating government mandates like this.
“I’m going to be compliant, but there should be some input from the business community and not just the Center City business community but the neighborhood businesses,” he said.
He wonders how his staff can accurately determine whether customers are presenting real vaccination cards.
“How do we know what’s a legitimate one and what’s not a legitimate one?” Hardy said.
Hardy is also concerned about people creating problems for businesses that refuse to serve customers who don’t produce proof of being vaccinated.
Kiya McNeil, co-owner of the Germantown-based Bistro on the Mall, said the new mandate could be problematic.
“With the new mandate we see two problems,” said McNeil, who opened her restaurant last August. “One, it’s going to kill our dine-in business. And two, there is just no way of enforcing people to bring their cards. How are we going to enforce it?”
She thinks that enforcement of having people show proof of vaccination can become an issue.
“What we are not trying to do is to get into arguments with our customers,” McNeil said. “There are some people who just don’t want to comply and that’s going to be an issue.”
Barbara Devan, owner of the West Philadelphia-based Tasties soul food restaurant, is also concerned that the mandate could cause a decrease in business. And she said the mandate will lead to more work for her employees.
“It’s just more work and a bigger headache,” Devan said. “We have to get used to whatever rules they are putting in place. We’re going to follow the rules and the regulations even if we don’t like it.”
Curbing the spread of the coronavirus must be a top priority of city officials. However, city officials should also consider the serious concerns raised by small business owners while seeking to increase public health and preventing a shutdown of indoor dining like the closures in 2020, early in the pandemic.
