When a property owner dies, the legal ownership of the property can become confusing, controversial and even contentious.
Unclear legal ownership of a property, also called a tangled title, also makes properties vulnerable to deed theft and disrepair. Tangled titles are most likely to occur when homeowners die and their heirs do not record new deeds for the homes.
According to Pew Charitable Trusts research, Philadelphia has more than 10,400 tangled titles, many over a decade long. Black Philadelphia residents are disproportionately impacted by tangled title disputes, partly due to racial gaps in estate planning.
To address this issue, Philadelphia City Council recently passed a bill introduced by Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson that will help heirs avoid title tangles.
For Gilmore Richardson and her family, the issue hit close to home after her grandmother and both of her parents died, and they left their family home to her and her sister. They were tasked with getting the estate in order and saving their family house.
“You know, your parents prepare you for everything but for the moment when they are no longer with us,” Gilmore Richardson said. “And over the next several years, my sister and I went through a very long and arduous journey to ensure that we could grant my mother’s dying wish.”
Gilmore Richardson said taking up the issue of tangled titles in Philadelphia is very important to her for multiple reasons: housing affordability and generational wealth.
“Ensuring that we are addressing tangled titles and deeds for the more than 10,000 families that are suffering across the city is one of the most monumental things we can do in the housing arena for individuals here in the city of Philadelphia,” Gilmore Richardson said.
There will be a $7.6 million investment over the next four years to resolve tangled title situations, which amounts to $1.9 million per year.
Tangled titles threaten more than $1.1 billion in general wealth in Philadelphia. Properties with tangled titles are more likely to be abandoned, contributing to blight in neighborhoods and lowering property values. The city’s new effort to resolve tangled title disputes is likely to be a good investment.
