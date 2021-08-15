Our city is in crisis.
With more than 320 murders to date, Philadelphia has been outpacing the number of murders in 2020, when 499 people were killed, mostly from gunfire — the highest homicide numbers in more than two decades.
More than 30 children under the age of 18 have been murdered so far this year.
Crime has been spiking nationwide with many cities seeing the type of double-digit increase in gun violence that is plaguing Philadelphia. In response, the Biden administration has sent strike forces to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to help take down gun networks.
Biden has encouraged states to use COVID-19 relief money to hire police officers and additional counselors. Philadelphia is one of 15 cities nationwide joining a federal effort to expand and enhance community violence interruption programs.
Mayor Jim Kenney said his administration was taking a “whole of government response” to gun violence, which he added was fueled in part by the coronavirus pandemic. Kenney has responded with a violence prevention plan called “Roadmap to Safer Communities.” The plan includes a timeline for community engagement strategies, as well as expanded hours at libraries and recreation centers in areas most impacted by gun violence.
But some elected officials and community leaders are asking that the mayor do more and demand that he call for a state of emergency. The mayor has refused and has accused some of his critics of playing politics.
Yet in 2018, Kenney issued an emergency declaration to address the devastating effects of the city’s opioid crisis. So why won’t he do it now to signal the seriousness of the gun violence crisis?
Whether it’s officially declared by the mayor or not, the city is in a state of emergency.
In an op-ed published in the Philadelphia Inquirer last month, two ER physicians wrote: “We know that gun violence in Philadelphia has become an emergency.”
“A year ago, before the data were clear that shootings in Philadelphia were up, we began to feel the increase each day at work. What once were tragic singular events mainly occurring on weekend nights seemed to escalate to a nonstop torrent of lifeless bodies rushed to the ER by police or in the backseats of loved ones’ cars. Day after day, we cared for more and more victims,” wrote Anish K. Agarwal and Eugenia South, assistant professors of emergency medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
In response to the alarming rise in homicides, the Philadelphia Tribune is running a week-long series on gun violence in our city that begins today, Sunday, Aug. 15 and runs through Sunday, Aug 22.
Spearheaded by veteran award-winning journalist Dwight Ott, “City in Crisis” will explore the alarming rise in gun violence in our city and examine what is causing the spike in homicides. The special series will appear in print and online with additional stories and videos at phillytrib.com and on social media #CityinCrisis.
We also believe it is our duty to not only report on the problem, but to also offer solutions on what can be done to stop the violence.
But the first step toward solving a problem is to acknowledge you have one.
Philadelphia has a gun violence epidemic that demands urgent attention and decisive action.
