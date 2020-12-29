President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, last week. Biden’s injection was administered on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public inoculations are safe. “There’s nothing to worry about,” Biden said.
It’s crucial that Biden and other top political leaders as well as health care professionals publicize their inoculation against COVID-19 as part of the vaccination campaign.
Biden’s injection came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, started to arrive in state.
Public health experts say the shots will help to stop a virus that has been spreading wildly. Nationwide, more than 219,000 people per day on average test positive for the virus The two vaccines and others in the pipeline will help the nation combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and nearly 1.7 million worldwide.
In addition to Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to receive her first vaccination shot this week.
Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others have already received their injections.
The bipartisan effort is necessary to convince American that the vaccines are safe and amid skepticism.
There is skepticism especially among some conservatives that has been fanned by right-wing conspiracy theorists who oppose any vaccine and there is also mistrust of the medical community among many African Americans based on mistreatment in the past including the decades-long Tuskegee experiment in Alabama, where Black men with syphilis were not treated by government doctors so the disease could be studied.
The 40-year secret experiment begun in 1932 by the U.S. government in which Black men with syphilis were told they were getting health care but were actually left untreated — given only placebos even as they developed blindness and other severe health issues — just so scientists could study the uninhibited progression of the disease.
In addition to the horror of the Tuskegee experiment, research show that there are regular interactions with doctors whose personal bias affects care and a growing body of research documenting how that bias leads doctors to discount the pain of Black people, often leading to inadequate prescribing of pain medication.
There is also fear in many Latino immigrant communities of any interaction with government officials, as well as recent reports of forced hysterectomies and other invasive surgeries performed on migrant women in U.S. detention centers.
Because of past misconduct, a strong effort will be needed to show that the coronavirus vaccination is safe. Studies showed few serious side effects in more than 40,000 people before the vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the U.S. A few people worldwide have had allergic reactions.
Health care workers and nursing home residents are the first to be vaccinated. A federal advisory panel recommended that people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers should be next in line for COVID-19 shots.
Because of pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and heart disease it is important to address the skepticism of vaccinations among some African Americans, who are nearly four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID compared with whites and nearly three times more likely to die.
Considering past abuse and mistreatment, government leaders and trusted community leaders and public health officials must work to build trust in the medical community to increase vaccinations to curb the spread of the pandemic.
