In addition to being wrong on stop and frisk and the causes of the 2008 financial crisis, Michael Bloomberg was also wrong on the Affordable Care Act.
As mayor of New York City, Bloomberg pushed stop-and-frisk tactics that a federal judge found violated the constitutional rights of African Americans and Latinos.
Bloomberg also wrongly blamed the elimination of redlining for causing the financial crisis.
By attributing the crisis to the elimination of redlining, a practice used by banks to discriminate against minority borrowers, Bloomberg was blaming policies intended to bring equality to the housing market.
The former mayor strongly defended stop and frisk and redlining for years before recently apologizing as he seeks the Democratic nomination for president.
Bloomberg was also wrong on the Affordable Care Act.
During the Nevada Democratic presidential primary debate on Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden was right to point out Bloomberg’s record on the Affordable Care Act.
“From the moment we passed that signature legislation, Mike called it a disgrace,” said Biden.
Bloomberg sought to refute that charge, arguing that he defended the law and believed it should be expanded.
Bloomberg has even sought to tie himself through television advertisements to former President Barack Obama, who spearheaded the 2010 health care legislation.
However, in July 2010 Bloomberg gave a speech at the Dartmouth Presidential Lecture just a few months after the health care legislation was passed in March, in which he called the Affordable Care Act “a disgrace.”
In the speech, Bloomberg was unsparing in his criticism of the health care law.
“We passed a health care bill that does absolutely nothing to fix the big health care problems in this country. It is just a disgrace,” he said. “The president, in all fairness, started out by pointing out what the big problems were, but then turned it over to Congress, which didn’t pay any attention to any of those big problems and just created another program that’s going to cost a lot of money.”
In 2014, Bloomberg called the law “really dysfunctional” during a talk he gave at the annual meeting of SIFMA, one of the financial industry’s trade groups.
At the time, Bloomberg was still a registered independent. He didn’t become a Democrat until 2018.
On the debate stage Wednesday, Bloomberg sought distance from his previous remarks, saying he is a “fan of Obamacare.”
“I wrote something supporting it either in the New York Post or the Daily News,” he said.
It is accurate to portray the op-ed he appears to be referring in the New York Post as a defense of the ACA.
Bloomberg’s current health care plan would build on the ACA, largely by increasing subsidies for people buying private insurance on the exchanges, and by installing a Medicare-like public option.
To be fair, this is a marked improvement over his previous disdain for the ACA.
But for years, Bloomberg called the ACA “a disgrace,” and repeatedly took issue with the law, the signature legislative achievement of the Obama administration. Since the ACA was signed into law in 2010 by Obama it has expanded health insurance coverage to more than 20 million Americans. The law also lowers health care costs and protects people with pre-existing conditions.
Politicians should be able to change their positions on issues. But with Bloomberg there appears to be a pattern of strongly defending several controversial positions right up until the time he decided to run for president.
