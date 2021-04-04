Merck chief executive Ken Frazier and Berkshire Hathaway director Kenneth Chenault were among the 72 Black executives who signed a letter released Wednesday challenging other corporate leaders to be more forceful in condemning Republican voting restrictions.
Some of the nation’s most prominent Black business leaders are calling out their Fortune 500 peers for their muted response to new laws that restrict voting across the country.
The Black executives who signed the letter are challenging other corporate leaders to be more forceful in condemning deliberate attempts by Republicans to limit the number of Black Americans casting ballots in Georgia and other key states.
Chenault and Frazier said this is the first time Black corporate executives have come together so forcefully to comment on a social justice issue.
“We call upon our colleagues in Corporate America to join us in taking a non-partisan stand for equality and democracy. Each of us stands ready to work with you on what can and must be done.”
“What they’ve done is they’ve gone into the legislatures and, without any kind of evidence or fact-finding, have passed laws to make it harder for people to vote,” Frazier told CNN Business. “I think if you look at the totality of all those things, it’s unquestionable it will have an impact not just on illegal voters but also legal voters.”
Citigroup CFO Mark Mason joined the chorus of Black executives voicing opposition to the voter restriction bills Wednesday afternoon.
“As an American, I am appalled by the recent voter suppression laws passed in the state of Georgia,” Mason wrote on LinkedIn. “I see it as a disgrace that our country’s efforts to keep Black Americans from engaging fully in our constitutional right to vote continue to this day.”
The Black chief executives should be commended for taking a stand. However, they should not stand alone.
Some non-Black corporate leaders are beginning to speak out, but not enough.
JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon and Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian both voiced their opposition, too.
Delta, which is based in Atlanta, is facing calls for boycotts for declining to weigh in on the state’s new law sooner. Georgia’s Coca-Cola and Home Depot face boycott calls for not being more forceful in condemning Republican lawmakers in the companies’ home state for supporting bills that critics say are designed to limit Black voter turnout under the guise of combating voter fraud.
“I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values,” Bastian said of Georgia’s new voter restrictions law in a statement posted on Delta’s website.
“After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong,” he added.
More corporate leaders across the country, regardless of race or ethnicity, also need to speak out.
Leaders of nonprofit organizations, faith-based institutions, colleges and universities and others also need to forcefully speak out.
Republicans who passed Georgia’s controversial law say the measure is needed to stop illegal voting.
But there is no evidence for this claim.
Former Trump administration Attorney General William Barr and other GOP leaders have concluded that widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist.
In the aftermath of the 2020 election, GOP leaders in several states, including Georgia, have come under fire for passing laws that create new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots and grant control over local election boards to state officials. A majority of Georgians voted for a Democratic president for the first time in a generation and elected the state’s first Black senator.
The Georgia bill Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law also restricts the use of ballot drop boxes in parts of the state more heavily populated by Black Americans and makes it a crime to give food and water to voters standing in line at the polls.
The legislation, and similar measures being considered in other states, amount to voter suppression efforts that will reduce minority voting. President Joe Biden is right to call the bill “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” and “an atrocity.”
Leaders cannot sit silently in the face of this gathering threat to our nation’s democratic values and allow the fundamental right of Americans, to cast their votes for whomever they choose, to be threatened.
