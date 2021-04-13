President Joe Biden announced a half-dozen executive actions last week aimed at addressing a proliferation of gun violence across the nation that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment.”
“The idea that we have so many people dying every single day from gun violence in America is a blemish on our character as a nation,” Biden said during remarks at the White House.
In his first gun control measure since taking office, Biden announced he is tightening regulations for buyers of “ghost guns” — homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts and often lack serial numbers used to trace them. Also, a proposed rule, expected within 60 days, will tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a shooting last month that left 10 dead.
It is currently legal to build a “ghost gun” in a home or a workshop, and there is no federal requirement for a background check.
The Justice Department will issue a proposed rule requiring such gun kits be treated as firearms under the Gun Control Act, which would require that the parts be made with serial numbers and that buyers receive background checks.
Biden’s announcement on gun control measures is encouraging, but much more is needed.
As Biden himself acknowledged: “We’ve got a long way to go,” he said from the Rose Garden. “It seems like we always have a long way to go.”
Biden’s executive actions are modest but even moderate gun control measures have met stiff opposition from Republicans in Congress.
The need for common sense gun control measures was underscored by the family members whose children were killed at the Sandy Hook, Connecticut, school massacre in 2012 and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, attending Biden’s announcement.
Biden assured them, “We’re absolutely determined to make change.”
In addition to the toll of the many lives lost, Biden also argued that gun violence was also a massive economic strain, citing the costs from hospital visits and legal fees and the cost of keeping people in prison and providing therapy to victims and others. A majority of firearm deaths are from suicides.
Biden’s announcement delivers on a pledge the president made last month to take what he termed immediate “common-sense steps” to address gun violence, after a series of mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado drew renewed attention to the issue. His announcement came the same day as yet another mass shooting in South Carolina, where five people were killed.
But the announcement underscores the limitations of Biden’s executive power to act on guns. His orders tighten regulations on homemade guns and provide more resources for gun-violence prevention, but fall far short of the sweeping gun-control agenda he laid out on the campaign trail.
We join Biden in urging Congress to act. The Senate needs to take up House-passed measures closing background check loopholes. Congress should also pass the Violence Against Women Act, eliminate legal exemptions for gun manufacturers and ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.
“This is not a partisan issue among the American people,” Biden insisted.
That’s wishful thinking by the president. Gun control measures face slim prospects in an evenly divided Senate, where Republicans remain near-unified against most proposals.
Gun violence should not be seen as a partisan issue. Bullets don’t discriminate between Democrats and Republicans — both blue and red states have been impacted by gun violence.
The president has taken executive action to start to address the epidemic of gun violence that has raged across America. It is now time for Congress to act.
