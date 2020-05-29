African-American voters helped resurrect Joe Biden’s campaign with a resounding win in the South Carolina primary after he started poorly in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire. Sixty-one percent of African-American voters supported Biden during the primary season, according to AP VoteCast surveys across 17 states that voted in February and March.
Many African Americans see Biden as the pragmatic choice to beat President Donald Trump, who has highly unfavorable rating among Blacks. Some African-American voters are supporting Biden because he was a loyal vice president to Barack Obama, the nation’s first African-American president.
There is little chance of a sudden shift in support for Trump among African-American voters. A recent Fox News poll showed just 14% of African Americans who are registered to vote have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared with 84% who view him unfavorably.
Seventy-five percent of African-American registered voters say they have a favorable view of Biden; 21% hold an unfavorable opinion.
Many African-American voters are offended by Trump’s history of incendiary rhetoric related to race.
When he launched his presidential campaign in 2015, Trump called many Mexican immigrants “rapists.” Campaigning in 2016, he asked Black voters, “What the hell do you have to lose?”
In 2017, he said there were good people on “both sides” of the clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators that left a counter-protester dead.
In 2018, during a private White House meeting on immigration, Trump wondered why the United States was admitting so many immigrants from “s---hole countries” like African nations. He also blasted four Democratic congresswomen of color, saying they hate America and should “go back” to where they come from, even though all are U.S. citizens and three were born in the U.S.
It is safe to predict that Biden will receive the overwhelmingly majority of the African-American vote in November. Based on past voter behavior, African Americans will be the most loyal group to the Democratic presidential nominee.
But there is a risk that some voters, especially those who are younger and more politically progressive or independent, may stay home in November, which could complicate Biden’s path to victory in a tight election. Biden must work to gain the support of young voters in general who were more supportive of the candidacy of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who both suspended their campaigns earlier in the year.
Which is why Biden’s recent remarks on “The Breakfast Club” radio program, which is popular among young Blacks, did not make sense.
Biden told a prominent Black radio host that African Americans who back Trump “ain’t Black.”
The arrogant and condescending remark came near the end of Biden’s appearance on the radio program, after host Charlamagne Tha God pressed him on reports that he is considering Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is white, to be his vice presidential running mate. The host told Biden that Black voters “saved your political life in the primaries” and “have things they want from you.”
Biden said that “I guarantee you there are multiple Black women being considered. Multiple.”
A Biden aide then sought to end the interview, prompting the host to say, “You can’t do that to Black media.”
Biden responded, “I do that to Black media and white media,” and said his wife needed to use the television studio.
He then added: “If you’ve got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t Black.”
On Black talk radio and social media, some African Americans argue that the substance of what Biden said wasn’t really wrong and that his only error was that he was the wrong person to say it.
But Biden himself realized he had made a serious mistake.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee quickly moved to address the fallout from his remark, which was interpreted by some as presuming Black Americans would vote for him. In a call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never “take the African-American community for granted.”
“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.”
Biden gave Trump’s reelection campaign ammunition to be used against him, alienating both Black Republicans and independents who voted for Trump in 2016 but may consider Biden in 2020 and younger African-American voters.
Younger African Americans are less inclined to support Biden because of his lead role on the passage of crime bills in the 1990s that disproportionately put African Americans in jail for drug offenses and his past associations with segregationists. Younger African-American voters are less forgiving of a 77-year-old white man telling them they “ain’t Black” if they don’t vote for him.
“None of us can afford for the party or for this campaign to mess this election up, and comments like these are the kinds that frankly either make Black voters feel like we’re not really valued and people don’t care if we show up or not,” said Alicia Garza, a Black Lives Matter co-founder and principal of Black Futures Lab.
Even South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn said he “cringed” when he heard about Biden’s ”you ain’t Black” comment. Clyburn’s endorsement is credited by some with helping Biden win the South Carolina primary.
The key to the election in November is turnout. There is no political benefit in attacking or demeaning potential voters.
Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC, a national organization that works to mobilize Black voters, said Biden’s comments make it harder to attract people who are on the fence about voting.
“The first thing I thought about was to what degree did this just turn off those voters and how much more work the rest of us are going to have to do to convince people that it is worth their time and their efforts,” she said.
Biden must still court Black voters, even if African Americans overwhelmingly oppose the president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.