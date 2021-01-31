President Joe Biden has signed a series of orders and memorandums on racial equity as the new administration says it will make combating racial injustice a central focus of his presidency.
“America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we’ve never stopped trying,” Biden tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Today, I’ll take action to advance racial equity and push us closer to that more perfect union we’ve always strived to be.”
Biden formally called on the federal government to end its reliance on private prisons and acknowledge the central role the government has played in implementing discriminatory housing policies.
The new order calls on the Justice Department to end reliance on privately run prisons and directs the attorney general not to renew Justice Department contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities.
“This is a first step to stop corporations from profiting off of incarceration,” Biden said.
Beyond calling on the Justice Department to curb the use of private prisons, the new orders will recommit the federal government to respect tribal sovereignty and disavow discrimination against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community over the coronavirus pandemic.
The new orders will also reinstate an Obama-era policy barring the transfer of military equipment to local police departments. The order signed in 2015 prevented federal agencies from supplying local police with certain kinds of military-grade equipment. That order came in the wake of criticism of a “militarized” police response to civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, over the death of Michael Brown — an unarmed Black teenager fatally shot by a police officer. Former President Donald Trump lifted the equipment ban in 2017.
Throughout his campaign and transition, Biden promised that his administration would keep issues of equity in the forefront in the shaping of all policy considerations. Biden’s victory over Trump in several battleground states, including Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, was fueled by strong Black voter turnout.
Biden rose to the presidency during a year of national protest over police shootings of unarmed Black Americans and intense reckoning on institutional racism in the U.S. The moves announced by Biden reflect his efforts to follow through with campaign pledges to combat racial injustice.
He followed through on an early promise to pick a woman to serve as vice president and has appointed a diverse Cabinet including Janet Yellen, the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, and Lloyd Austin, the nation’s first Black defense secretary.
In remarks before signing the executive orders on racial equity, Biden said the U.S. government needs to change “its whole approach” on the issue of racial equity. He added that the nation is less prosperous and secure because of the scourge of systemic racism.
“We must change now,” the president said. “I know it’s going to take time, but I know we can do it. And I firmly believe the nation is ready to change. But government has to change as well.”
Biden last week also directed law enforcement and intelligence officials in his administration to study the threat of domestic violent extremism in the United States, an undertaking launched weeks after a mob of rioters loyal to Trump, including some connected to white supremacist groups, stormed the U.S. Capitol.
White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice said Biden sees addressing equity issues as also good for the nation’s bottom line. She cited a Citigroup study from last year that U.S. gross domestic product lost $16 trillion over the last 20 years as a result of discriminatory practices in a range of areas, including in education and access to business loans. The same study finds the U.S. economy would be boosted by $5 trillion over the next five years if it addressed issues of discrimination in areas such as education and access to business loans.
“Building a more equitable economy is essential if Americans are going to compete and thrive in the 21st century,” Rice added.
The new administration and Congress have a long way to go in addressing racial equity, including targeting spending and resources to address the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on Black Americans, restoring the landmark Voting Rights Act and passing police reform legislation that will hold officers accountable for misconduct and excessive force.
It will also require a serious and long sustained effort and new antiracism policy changes to eliminate the institutional barriers throughout the government that still perpetuate racial inequality.
The moves announced this past week by the Biden administration are encouraging news and are important steps toward helping the country move closer to racial equity and justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.