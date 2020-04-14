Now that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has ended his presidential campaign it is critically important for Joe Biden to bridge the party’s ideological divide so Democrats can go into the fall unified against President Donald Trump.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee made a good initial attempt to close the ideological divide and bring progressives to his presidential campaign last week with promises to expand Medicare and forgive college debt.
Biden backed lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 while also pledging to cancel student debt for many low- and middle-income borrowers.
His proposals are important steps in the right direction and will help ease the economic burden of those in the working and middle class.
He has also backed an overhaul of bankruptcy laws proposed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the other leading progressive, who ended her presidential bid last month.
Biden’s campaign is at a critical juncture.
Biden, a party establishment moderate, has to lure progressives while being careful not to give the Trump campaign any reason to portray him as too far left.
The Trump campaign is already seeking to portray Biden as a far-left candidate. Deputy Communications Director Ali Pardo said Biden is “now running on a big government liberal agenda” and suggested Republicans would tie him to Sanders’ policies at every turn.
“When faced with the choice of President Trump’s record of accomplishment or Biden’s far-left agenda, the choice for voters is clear,” she said.
This is nonsense.
Most progressives would not consider Biden to be one of them.
The former vice president has not embraced Medicare for All universal health insurance and the sweeping Green New Deal to combat climate change.
In fact, some progressives have unfortunately made clear they were not ready to rally behind Biden, even if he’s the last Democrat standing to take on Trump.
“We can try all we want to use our leverage as a movement but, at the end of the day, I wouldn’t expect anything coming from the establishment, the Biden campaign or the Democratic National Committee as a way to bring in the base,” said Nomiki Konst, who worked on Democratic Party reforms on Sanders’ behalf. “I think they want power — and I think they want money.”
This is extremely shortsighted thinking on behalf of some progressives.
No matter what progressives thought about Hillary Clinton in 2016 or Biden in 2020, both Democrats are more in line with progressive positions than Trump and the Republican Party.
If Trump wins re-election he can reshape the U.S. Supreme Court for decades to come. He will also be in position to enact more tax cuts for the wealthy and slash social safety net programs including Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
