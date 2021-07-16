President Joe Biden spoke in Philadelphia on Tuesday to urge actions to protect voting rights.
“We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” Biden said in a speech at the National Constitution Center. “That’s not hyperbole — since the Civil War.”
In his speech, Biden aimed to lay out the “moral case” for voting rights as Texas Democrats took dramatic action to halt their state’s latest effort in a nationwide Republican push to tighten ballot restrictions.
Democrats in the Texas Legislature on Monday left for Washington, D.C., and said they were ready to remain there just days before the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives was expected to give early approval to sweeping new voting restrictions.
Biden’s visit comes as fights over the 2020 presidential election and election laws hit states and U.S. capitols.
Pennsylvania is one of the battleground states targeted by former President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories that attribute his loss to Biden in last year’s election to widespread election fraud.
Philadelphia, a heavily Democratic city, was baselessly accused by Trump in both of his elections of harboring voter fraud, in 2020 saying “bad things happen in Philadelphia” and in 2016 that the election process needed to be closely watched.
Biden’s visit to Philadelphia comes after a Republican state lawmaker and fervent Trump ally began trying to launch what he calls a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election, similar to what is happening in Arizona.
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, an ardent supporter of Trump and a likely gubernatorial candidate, sent letters last week to officials in Philadelphia, York and Tioga counties seeking election-related equipment and materials “needed to conduct a forensic investigation” of the 2020 election and the 2021 primary.
“We’re looking at three counties, and if sufficient evidence comes up with shenanigans and corruption or fraud, then we’ll have a second round with additional counties,” he said on the far-right, pro-Trump cable network OAN. Philadelphia officials confirmed that the city received the letter.
Mastriano’s sweeping request includes election-related materials such as ballots, mail ballot applications, mail ballot envelopes, voting machines, ballot scanners, vote-counting equipment, ballot production equipment, poll books and computer equipment used throughout the election process.
Mastriano warned in his letter that the Senate committee he heads may issue subpoenas if counties don’t respond by July 31 with a plan to comply.
In June, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed a Republican-crafted elections bill that would have mandated voter identification in all elections and made a host of other changes to election law. Wolf called the bill “voter suppression.”
Republicans, independents, as well as business, faith-based and other leaders should join Biden, Wolf and voting rights advocates in opposing voter suppression efforts in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas and other Republican-controlled states that are seeking to make it more difficult to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.