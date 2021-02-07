The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV Sunday.
Polls indicated that about 25% of Americans plan to get together with others to watch the game on television on a day that is unofficially a national holiday.
But the nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggests fans enjoy the Super Bowl with people in their household.
Fauci says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”
He said during recent TV interviews that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.
Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.
Fauci urged people to keep Super Bowl celebrations to a minimum by watching the game at home. He pointed to coronavirus spikes that followed holidays like Christmas and New Year’s.
“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended hosting a virtual Super Bowl or an outdoor gathering where guests can spread six feet apart. It’s important to wear masks the entire time (except when eating).
The CDC also recommends that people try to avoid shouting, cheering loudly or singing, which can increase the amount of respiratory droplets in the air. Instead, clap, stomp your feet or use noisemakers. If you attend a gathering the CDC recommends that you bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils.
It’s important to follow the recommendations of health experts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
