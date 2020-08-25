President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty last week to charges that he ripped off donors in an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall.
Bannon is the latest addition to a long list of Trump associates who have been prosecuted, including his former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, whom Bannon replaced; his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen; and his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
Bannon, 66, and three others are charged with defrauding online donors allegedly to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
After the arrest, the White House sought to distance the president from Bannon, saying he knew nothing about the “We Build The Wall” fundraiser.
“As everyone knows, President Trump had no involvement in this project and felt it was only being done in order to showboat, and perhaps raise funds,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.
However, Trump campaign surrogates, including the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle previously expressed support for the effort to privately fund the wall. A spokeswoman said that Trump Jr.’s “previous praise of the group was based on what he was led to believe about their supposed intention to help build the wall on our southern border, and if he and others were deceived, the group deserves to be held accountable for their actions.”
The former executive chairman of the right-wing news site Breitbart, Bannon was tapped in August 2016 to become chief executive of the Trump campaign. After Trump won the presidential election, Bannon became Trump’s chief White House strategist. He left that role in August 2017.
Bannon is the latest of Trump’s former associates, either through his 2016 campaign, his presidency or his business, who have been charged with crimes. Many of those charges came out of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference into the presidential campaign in 2016.
Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes. Roger Stone, a longtime ally and confidant of the president, was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House’s inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence on July 10.
Other former Trump associates who have been charged with crimes include: Manafort, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice; Flynn, who pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his talks with a Russian diplomat in the weeks before Trump took office; Rick Gates, who worked on Trump’s campaign and his inaugural committee and was sentenced in late 2019 to 45 days in jail for conspiracy and making a false statement; and George Papadopoulos, a onetime Trump campaign foreign policy aide who spent 12 days in jail after pleading guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI as part of the Mueller investigation.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised to “drain the swamp,” the metaphor used for cleaning up politics. But based on the number of people formerly associated with his campaign or administration who have faced criminal charges, Trump is clogging the swamp, not draining it.
