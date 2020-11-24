Thanksgiving is a great time to enjoy the presence of family and friends, eat delicious food and most of all express gratitude. But this year’s holiday will require a different kind of celebration.
With the coronavirus surging out of control, Americans should heed the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s top public health agency, which asks Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.
Americans should follow the guidance of the CDC to curtail the traditional gathering to fight the outbreak.
The CDC’s recommendations come as diagnosed infections, hospitalizations and deaths are skyrocketing across the country. In many regions of the country, the health care system is being challenged by a combination of sick patients filling up beds and medical workers falling ill themselves.
The CDC cited more than 1 million new cases in the U.S. over the past week as the reason for the new guidance.
Of course, many families will continue to celebrate with returning college students, military members and others outside the household. For those families that do decide to celebrate in the traditional way, the CDC is recommending that the hosts take added precautions: Gatherings should be outdoors if possible, with people keeping 6 feet apart and wearing masks and just one person serving the food.
Americans should heed the warning. The deadly virus is making a strong comeback. The surge has been blamed in part on people not wearing masks and other precautions. Surges were seen last summer after Memorial Day and July Fourth, despite strong warnings from health authorities.
The United States has seen more than 11 million diagnosed infections and over 250,000 deaths from the coronavirus. CDC scientists believe that somewhere around 40% of people who are infected do not have obvious symptoms but can still spread the virus.
Hospitals are struggling to keep up with non-coronavirus cases where COVID-19 cases are tying up resources.
Pennsylvania reported more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a week before the holiday, breaking its record for the third straight day. The state also reported more than 100 COVID-19 related deaths.
While many Americans are growing impatient with wearing masks and not being able to enjoy indoor dining and unrestricted travel, more patience will be need to flatten the curve.
Pharmaceutical giants are making progress in developing a vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug administration for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine candidate. Moderna, another pharmaceutical company, announced last week that early clinical trial results show its vaccine is 94.5% effect. The company plans to apply to the FDA for authorization after it accumulates more safety data later this month.
Help is on the way, but for now, the only safe way to spend the holidays is at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.