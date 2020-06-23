Unlike the police-involved shooting deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, law enforcement in Atlanta moved swiftly in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
Atlanta police quickly released body-camera and other footage that captured the shooting death of Brooks by Garrett Rolfe, a white officer who was swiftly fired. Brooks died after a confrontation with police officers at a Wendy’s on University Avenue in Atlanta on June 12.
Atlanta police announced that Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had been placed on administrative duty. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had called for the immediate firing of the officer who opened fire on Brooks.
“I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force,” Bottoms said.
Brooks was shot nearly three weeks after Floyd, another Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck. The killing of Floyd has set off protests worldwide. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested May 29 for the May 25 killing of Floyd.
Demonstrators are still calling for the three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her Kentucky home in March, to be fired and charged. Taylor, 26, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.
The firing of Rolfe and the quick release of the video to the public could go a long way toward easing tensions in the city, said Andy Harvey, a veteran law enforcement officer who is now a police chief in Ennis, Texas, and the author of books and training curriculum on community policing.
“Transparency today is a whole different ball game. It’s what the community expects,” Harvey said. “We have to always be open about the good, the bad and the ugly. Not just the good. I think it actually builds trust and confidence when we’re open about the ugly as well.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Brooks, who was seen on body camera video sleeping in a car blocking the Wendy’s drive thru, failed a sobriety test and was shot in a struggle over a police Taser.
The shooting raises serious questions about how officers might have defused the situation.
“Here’s a man who took it upon himself to pull off the road to take a nap,” said Cedric Alexander, the former public safety director of Dekalb County, Georgia, who now works as a police consultant. “Could they have given him a ride home, could they have called him an Uber and let him sleep it off later, as opposed to arresting him? Now that does not in any kind of way excuse Mr. Brooks for resisting arrest. But the question is: Are there other protocols that police could have taken?”
“And people will ask the question, had he been white and pulled onto the side of the road to take a nap and sleep it off, would they have given him a ride home?”
Authorities in Atlanta have taken the first step by moving swiftly on charges, which should help to restore some public trust. The outcome of the trial will determine if there will be justice for the Brooks family.
