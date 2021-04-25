Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that he’s hopeful a deal can be reached on policing reform in the next several weeks, and he’s instructed Democratic Sen. Cory Booker to “see what he can get done.”
However, banning officers from using qualified immunity is reportedly the major sticking point.
Booker has been working on a compromise deal with Republican Sen. Tim Scott that may allow for police departments to be sued in civil trials for excessive use of force, while still protecting individual officers.
That’s a bad compromise. Individual police officers should be held accountable for police brutality and excessive force and not just municipalities and police departments. Conservatives who preach individual responsibility should not abandon that principle when it comes to holding bad police officers accountable.
This is the time for real police reform.
There has been a renewed call for action since ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday in the murder of George Floyd.
In the wake of the verdict, many of Floyd’s family members, leaders, activists and President Joe Biden say that now is the time to push that legislation forward.
“We can’t stop here,” Biden said on Tuesday, noting that “in order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this will ever happen or occur again.”
Biden is right.
Now is the time to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
The bill would improve law enforcement accountability and help to root out racial bias in policing.
The act, authored by Rep. Karen Bass of California, has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives. It now needs to be approved by the U.S. Senate.
The bill would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, create a duty to intervene so that police officers who witness another officer using excessive force would be required to intervene, and establish a national police misconduct registry available to the public. The registry would stop officers from evading consequences for their actions by moving to another jurisdiction and would mandate “deadly force be used only as a last resort.”
All these reforms are significant but it is also crucial that the final bill continue to call for ending qualified immunity. Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that protects government officials from being held personally liable for violations such as a police officer using excessive force. Ending qualified immunity would mean that, if a police officer breaks the law, that officer would be held accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.