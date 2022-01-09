Several children were among the 12 people killed when a fire ripped through a rowhome in the Fairmount section of the city that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said.
Eight children lost their lives Wednesday morning in the city’s deadliest single fire in more than a century.
Officials said at least two people were hospitalized and some others managed to escape from the three-story brick duplex, which was public housing. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.
“I knew some of those kids — I used to see them playing on the corner,” said Dannie McGuire, 34, fighting back tears as she and Martin Burgert, 35, stood in the doorway of a home around the corner.
“I can’t picture how more people couldn’t get out — jumping out a window,” she said.
Fire officials initially said 13 people died, seven of them children, but those figures were updated Wednesday evening. Eight children and four adults were found dead, officials said.
The tragic fire raises questions that city officials must answer.
Craig Murphy, first deputy fire commissioner, said none of the four smoke alarms appeared to be working. How could this be true? Who is responsible for making sure the alarms are working and how often are they checked?
Philadelphia Housing Authority officials said the alarms had been inspected annually, and at least two were replaced in 2020, with batteries replaced in the others at that time. They said the last inspection was in May 2021. Officials said smoke detectors were working at that time.
If this is accurate, why weren’t the smoke alarms working at the time of the fire?
There are also questions surrounding the number of people living in the home.
There were 18 people staying in the upstairs apartment on the second and third floors, and eight staying in the downstairs apartment, which included the first floor and part of the second floor, officials said.
How is it that 26 people were living in a public housing duplex?
Mayor Jim Kenney said people should withhold judgment.
“You don’t know the circumstances of each and every family, and maybe there were relatives and family that needed to be sheltered,” Kenney said. “Obviously the tragedy happened, and we all mourn for it. But we can’t make judgment on the number of people living in the house because sometimes people just need to be indoors.”
The issue is not about judgment of the families in the home but about officials preventing this from happening considering the potential safety risk.
We mourn for those who lost their lives in this tragedy. We urge support for the victims. There must be a thorough investigation on what led to this tragedy.
