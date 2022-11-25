To reduce gun violence, increased community and civic involvement will help but won’t be enough if police and prosecutors can’t remove repeat violent criminals off the streets.
Last year, there were 562 homicides in Philadelphia; most of the victims were killed in gun violence. The city is on a similar pace this year.
Nearly 2,100 people have been shot in Philadelphia this year as of Nov. 13, a year-to-date total that is nearly double the tally from five years ago.
There have been at least 23 incidents where there have been four people injured or killed in a single incident.
In response to the surge of homicides, shootings and carjackings, community and civic groups — including a new group called the Coalition to Save Lives, a cross-section of 70 community and faith-based organizations, foundations, nonprofits and business groups — are increasing their efforts in the fight to reduce gun violence..
The increased community and civic involvement is encouraging and sends the message that the gun violence crisis is a citywide concern and not just a problem that impacts poor Black communities.
But for these efforts to truly make a difference, local government must do better in arresting, convicting and effectively sentencing the small number of repeat violent criminals who drive most of the crime.
The overall conviction rate for violent crime is just 33%, according to a report this week by the Philadelphia Inquirer, which analyzed data provided by the District Attorney’s office.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said the city’s conviction rate would increase as the COVID-19 retreats. The DA cited the pandemic for a current backlog of 27,000 delayed and pending cases, or the equivalent of more than a year of arrests.
However, others point to the high attrition rate in the District Attorney’s Office as a factor in the low conviction rate. The Inquirer reports that “Three-quarters of his staff of 340 prosecutors left their jobs during his first four-year term. Some say this has hurt the office’s conviction rate as the defense bar has bested less experienced adversaries.”
Krasner said the attrition rate in his office is no different than what’s experienced at large law firms.
One critical difference is that law firms are not charged with the duty of keeping the public safe. The DA must make the recruitment and retention of experienced and skilled prosecutors a top priority.
In addition to lower conviction rates, Philadelphia police have been arresting far fewer suspects in recent years, resulting in a lower caseload for prosecutors.
In 2016, police arrested about 40,000 people. This year, police are on track for only 23,000 arrests.
Police First Deputy Commissioner John Sanford said the decline in arrests by police reflected the impact of COVID and a national pullback in aggressive policing in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. Sanford also pointed to a 2011 court agreement with the ACLU as a factor for why Philadelphia police had dramatically fewer stops of pedestrians and cars every year.
While no one should want to revisit the policies that led to mass incarceration and racial profiling, fewer arrests and convictions have led to the surge in homicides, nonfatal shootings and carjackings.
Police must be better trained to conduct pedestrian stops that target criminal suspects without violating the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens in high crime areas.
Prosecutors must reverse the decline in conviction rates, especially against repeat violent criminals.
