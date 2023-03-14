The University of Pennsylvania’s Faculty Senate is reportedly close to deciding what if any sanctions should be imposed on tenured law professor Amy Wax, who has publicly denigrated Blacks and other students of color.
The New York Times reported Monday that “the university is now moving closer to” deciding on sanctions. “After long resisting the call of students, the dean of the law school, Theodore W. Ruger, has taken a rare step: He has filed a complaint and requested a faculty hearing to consider imposing a ‘major sanction’ on the professor.”
Disciplinary action is long overdue against Wax.
Consider the following racists remarks she has made in the last several years:
“Non-Western people feel a ... tremendous amount of resentment and shame.”
“On average, Blacks have lower cognitive ability than whites.”
“America will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites.”
Immigrants “are too loud” and are responsible for an increase in litter.
“Conservatives need a realistic approach to immigration that ... preserves the United States as a Western and First World nation.”
“We are better off if we are dominated numerically ... by people from the First World, from the West, than by people who are from less advanced countries.”
The immigration of “Asian elites” to the United States is problematic because of their support of the Democratic Party.
Wax’s bigoted remarks are what you would expect from the leader of the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis or some other white supremacist organization, not a law professor from the University of Pennsylvania.
In fact, Wax has invited white nationalist Jared Taylor to speak at a mandatory lecture for one of her courses.
Her supporters say she is just exercising her freedom of speech. They argue that the tenured professor is protected and should be allowed intellectual freedom to discuss controversial topics that may offend.
But Wax is not engaging in an academic debate. Her comments do not pretend to engage in the intellectual rigor expected from a professor.
Wax is using her position, power and influence as a professor of a prestigious university to launch unrelenting racist attacks on nonwhites.
Tenure doesn’t mean professors can say whatever they want without being held accountable.
Wax has repeatedly stated wild conjectures as facts without supporting evidence. She has deliberately and repeatedly used known falsehoods. She has repeatedly expressed unwarranted maliciousness toward groups of people.
Ruger has requested that the Senate levy a “major sanction” against Wax.
In a letter to the chair of the Penn Faculty Senate, Ruger said “Wax has repeatedly used the platform she was granted when she became a professor ... to disparage immigrants, people of color and women, including law students, alumni and faculty.”
The letter states that “although imposing sanctions on a faculty member of the University of Pennsylvania is a ‘rare event,’” Wax’s conduct deserves a “major sanction against her.” A major sanction means that Wax could be suspended or fired.
Ruger points out that Wax has made inflammatory statements in the classroom and on campus, in other academic settings, and in public forums in which she was identified as a University of Pennsylvania professor. He said Wax’s statements have led students to conclude that they cannot take Wax’s classes and faculty to call her presence demoralizing and disruptive.
“Wax has disseminated false information about segments of the University community. She has exploited access to students’ confidential grade information and mischaracterized Law School policies in ostensible support of derogatory and inaccurate statements made about the characteristics, attitudes and abilities of her students.”
Ruger said the derogatory statements could cause Wax’s students to feel unfairly judged against their white peers.
In fact, students have said they do not believe that Wax will not treat non-conservative, non-white students fairly. How could they expect fair treatment if she persistently makes remarks denigrating their intelligence based on their race or ethnicity?
A Black law student who had attended the University of Pennsylvania and Yale told the administration that Wax told her she “had only become a double Ivy ‘because of affirmative action,’” reports the New York Times.
While the principle of academic freedom is fundamental to the core mission of a university, that freedom comes with profound responsibility. The university must balance academic freedom with its duty to students, the wider university and community and the need to apply its codes of conduct with consistency and integrity.
Wax does not meet the standards of behavior expected from a university professor. She is engaging in educational malpractice. Penn should take the rare but necessary step to terminate her employment.
