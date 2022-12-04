The city is fortunate to have a diverse and capable field of candidates running for mayor.
Former City Councilmember Helen Gym announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Philadelphia.
Gym is one of the last Democrats to officially announce their candidacy for the city’s top elective office.
She joins a diverse and capable field of candidates for mayor. The other announced candidates include former Councilmembers Allan Domb, Derek Green, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quinones Sanchez as well as former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, retired Judge James DeLeon and businessman Jeff Brown. State Rep. Amen Brown is reportedly considering entering the race.
Councilman David Oh is considering running on the Republican side.
Philadelphia has a heavily Democratic electorate. The Democrat who wins the May 2023 primary is favored to replace Mayor Jim Kenney, who is term-limited from running again for reelection.
With so many capable candidates seeking the city’s top elective office, the question becomes who has the best leadership skills and vision needed to move the city forward.
Being mayor of the largest city in Pennsylvania and the sixth most populous city in the U.S. is a challenging job.
But being mayor of this city of great history, culture and diversity can also be rewarding for someone who can lead, govern and is ready to solve problems.
The next mayor will face a series of challenges including reducing crime, improving public schools, increasing jobs and businesses and reducing the city’s stubbornly high rate of poverty.
Philadelphia voters will have a tough decision to make.
The announced candidates are smart and capable men and women who represent the broad ethnic diversity of the city. They are leaders with a diverse set of skills.
In the coming months, residents will need to become more informed citizens by first making sure they are registered to vote so they can cast their ballot in the primary. This newspaper plans extensive coverage of the candidates and the issues. Voters should also participate where possible, giving attention to upcoming forums and debates where candidates can present their record and proposals to improve the city.
The next mayor of Philadelphia will be critical in determining the future direction of the city. It’s important that the right person is elected for the job.
