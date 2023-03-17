Philadelphians have sent a clear message to local elected officials and those who are seeking to become elected: Do something now to reduce crime.
When asked how high a priority addressing crime should be for elected officials in the next two years, 89% thought it should be a top priority, according to the “Every Voice, Every Vote” survey administered by SSRS and commissioned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.
Philadelphians were united on the importance of addressing crime across racial/ethnic and economic lines. Among Black respondents, 93% said addressing crime should be the No. 1 issue for elected officials in the next two years.
Crime was rated the top issue by 87% of Hispanic respondents, 85% of Asians and 88% of whites.
Crime was also the top issue for Philadelphians across income levels — 91% of respondents making less than $50,000 a year, 88% of those making $50,000 to $150,000, and 85% of those making $150,000 or more.
It should be no surprise that Philadelphians rated crime their top priority when so many are being directly impacted. For many Philadelphians, crime is not just something they read about or see on the evening local news.
About two-thirds or 64% of the respondents said they have heard gunshots in their neighborhoods during the last year. About half or 49% of those polled said that gun violence had a major negative impact on their quality of life in their neighborhood.
Black Philadelphians are the most impacted by crime. According to the survey, Black respondents were twice as likely as white ones to report gun violence having a “major negative impact” on their lives.
Some will argue that a poll showing crime is the top issue among voters is not news. While the results of the poll are not unexpected it does underscore how deep and widespread the issue is among all Philadelphians.
The poll should serve as a wakeup call for some local elected officials who have sought in the past to downplay the issue of violent crime. Some local leaders have sought to minimize its importance, or shrug it off as just part of a national trend or mainly the result of the pandemic.
But crime was rising in the city several years before the pandemic and Philadelphia’s homicide rate is higher than New York City’s.
Philadelphia, with a population of 1.56 million people, had 504 homicides in 2022, compared with New York City, with a population of 8.4 million people, which had 433 homicides in 2022.
It is clear from the poll that anyone suggesting that crime is being exaggerated as a major concern is clearly out of touch with the overwhelming majority of Philadelphians.
Philadelphians don’t feel safe. They feel unsafe leaving their homes. They don’t feel safe going to work. Some don’t even feel safe shopping in Center City, one of the safest sections of the city.
How could residents feel safe when an audit of the city’s police department showed it has a low rate of solving homicide cases, slow 911 response times, haphazard deployment and uses too many officers to perform administrative tasks instead of combating crime on the streets.
How could residents feel safe when repeat violent criminals are released on the streets to shoot, rob and steal?
But Philadelphians should not despair.
In the May 16 primary, voters will vote for a mayor and a slate of councilmembers who will help shape the future direction of the city.
Voters need to elect a mayor with a real plan to reduce crime. Look past the candidates’ 30-second sound bites. All the candidates running in the crowded field for mayor will say they are going to reduce crime. But they need to explain how they are going to do it and when we can expect significant results.
Voters should carefully evaluate whether the candidates’ promises match their plans. Are their plans specific or vague promises lacking specifics or substance? Are their plans realistic or pie in the sky? Do they have vision and leadership to execute their plans? Don’t just look at what the candidate is saying now; examine their track record on the issue to determine whether they are consistent or just making empty promises because crime is a hot-button issue. Voters must ask themselves, can I trust this person to help put the city on the right track?
Philadelphia needs a new mayor who will come into office with a sense of urgency and a realistic plan to reduce crime now.
