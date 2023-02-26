On Feb. 21, 1965, Malcolm X was shot to death while addressing his Organization of Afro-American Unity inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York. He was 39.
Three men identified as members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of murder and imprisoned for the assassination.
In November 2021, the convictions of two of the men were dismissed after a discovery of key FBI documents withheld from the defense and prosecution during the trial, including some that discussed federal informants who were present in the ballroom where Malcolm X was killed.
On Tuesday, the family of Malcolm X marked the anniversary of his assassination by announcing plans to sue the FBI, New York Police Department and CIA for $100 million, claiming they concealed evidence related to his murder.
The family accuses the government agencies of playing a role in Malcolm X’s death.
Ilyasah Shabazz, the co-administrator of her father’s estate, says that the agencies “conspired with each other and with other individuals and acted, and failed to act, in such a way as to bring about the wrongful death of Malcolm X.”
For decades there have been questions over who was responsible for Malcolm X’s death.
“For years our family has fought for the truth to come to light,” Shabazz said at a news conference. “We want justice served for our father.”
Family attorney Ben Crump cited the 2021 exonerations and said that government agencies including the Manhattan district attorney, the NYPD and the FBI “had factual evidence, exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X.”
When asked if he believes government agencies conspired to assassinate Malcolm, Crump replied: “That is what we are alleging, yes. They infiltrated many civil rights organizations.”
Malcolm X was survived by his wife, Betty Shabazz, and six daughters. His oratory and organizational skills helped to foster the Black Power movement in the 1960s and ‘70s.
There are still many unanswered questions about the role of the federal government and the police in the assassination. Calls for the Justice Department to investigate have been ignored.
Decades after his assassination, the family of Malcolm X is still seeking truth and justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.