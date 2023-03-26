Biden Obama Health Care

President Barack Obama is applauded after signing the Affordable Care Act into law at the White House on March 23, 2010. — AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

 Charles Dharapak

President Joe Biden marked the 13th anniversary Thursday of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the signature domestic achievement of President Barack Obama.

Biden was the vice president when Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law on March 23, 2010.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.