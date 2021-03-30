President Joe Biden was right to slam a slew of Republican efforts to suppress the vote as “un-American” as Georgia’s state House and Senate passed a sweeping bill that would vastly limit access to the ballot.
“What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick,” said Biden in his first formal news conference since taking office.
Biden criticized Republican efforts in multiple states to make it more difficult to vote before and on Election Day. The measures were introduced following former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election last November.
Biden said that he believed current laws being introduced by Republican state legislators to limit voting access and hours were worse than the Jim Crow-era laws that institutionalized racism.
The day Biden spoke, the Republican-led Georgia Senate approved a sweeping election overhaul that would restrict voter access in a state that was pivotal in giving Democrats control of the White House and U.S. Senate this year.
The legislation would limit ballot drop boxes to inside early voting locations during voting hours, make giving food or drinks to a voter a misdemeanor, allow for unlimited challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, and grant state officials broad rights, including the ability to replace local election officials. It would also shorten the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks and remove the elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board.
The new law now requires a photo ID in order to vote absentee by mail, after more than 1.3 million Georgia voters used that option during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also cuts the time people have to request an absentee ballot and limits where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed.
Republicans point to voter fraud as the reason for the legislation. There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
These efforts are not about voter fraud, but a blatant attempt to win elections by disenfranchising and suppressing the votes of African Americans and Latinos and others who lean toward the Democratic Party.
The Republican changes to voting laws in Georgia follow record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably Republican-leaning state.
Similar measures are also being adopted in many other states, including Texas and Arizona, who, along with other states, are moving to curtail voting access — especially in big cities disproportionately favorable to Democrats.
President Biden and Democratic lawmakers have to figure out how to pass a massive voting rights bill sent to the U.S. Senate by the House. Some conservative Democrats have expressed some reservations about the bill.
They must be confronted. Democrats cannot afford to lose a single vote on their side, since Republicans have expressed united opposition. Reluctant Democrats must be told by party leaders that opposing the measure is unacceptable and they could lose power or their seat if they oppose it.
The brazen attacks on voting rights require a new level of aggressive pushback. Biden and Democratic lawmakers must strongly consider abolishing the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes for major legislation and would make passing the voting rights bill impossible.
The attack on voting rights should not be seen as a partisan issue. Republican moderates and independents need to speak out in opposition. Clergy and business leaders must also speak out.
African Methodist Episcopal Church Bishop Reginald Jackson announced a boycott of Coca-Cola Co. products outside the Georgia Capitol last Thursday, in Atlanta. Jackson says Coca-Cola and other large Georgia companies haven’t done enough to oppose restrictive voting bills that Georgia lawmakers approved last week.
Jackson, who leads more than 400 churches across Georgia, said the Atlanta-based soft drink company had failed to live up to the commitments it made last year to support the Black Lives Matter movement by not forcefully opposing the voting bills pushed by Republicans.
Leaders cannot be complicit by remaining silent while Republican lawmakers across the country engage in an un-democratic and un-American effort to suppress the vote.
