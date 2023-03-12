Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution Thursday to require the mayor to hire a chief public safety director.
The person in that position would be appointed by the mayor, but subject to the approval of Council.
The position would pay $265,000 a year and would help to better coordinate resources of police, prisons, recreation centers, and the $200 million in city spending for violence prevention. The public safety director would also have the power of operational guidance and initial approvals of operational policies, work programs and budgets.
“I think it is time to do things differently,” said City Council President Darrell Clarke, the chief sponsor of the bill. He said the move should help the next mayor get a handle on gun violence.
Voters will choose a new mayor Nov. 7 to replace Mayor Jim Kenney, whose second term ends this year. The mayor is prohibited by law from running for a third consecutive term.
The Kenney administration had asked to delay the legislation, which passed Council unanimously. Administration officials sought more time to assess the potential effect of the position.
The legislation moved quickly through Council after it was introduced in mid-February. Before it passed, the resolution was amended by Council to remove a requirement of having five years of law enforcement experience. Council quickly amended and adopted the measure on the same day.
The new position requires a change in the city’s charter and must be approved by city voters. It could be on the ballot in the May 16 primary election.
More time was needed to assess the value of this position so that councilmembers could clearly answer the critical question as to how the new cabinet-level position would make Philadelphians safer.
Critics, who opposed the resolution during public comments, said the money would be better spent with community groups already working to prevent gun violence. Actually, one of the best arguments for the position is for someone to oversee how the city is spending millions of grant money on antiviolence programs, many of which have no proven results.
Critics also said the new position might create a turf battle between the police commissioner and other entities charged with stopping the violence, which could be counterproductive.
Currently, Managing Director Tumar Alexander oversees all city departments, including the police and fire departments.
How would the new position differ from the duties of the managing director and the police commissioner?
Clarke said a new public safety director could help decrease gun violence.
He and other councilmembers traveled to several cities that have public safety directors, such as Chicago, Columbus, Ohio; and Newark and Trenton, New Jersey.
Clarke said other cities like Trenton saw the rate of gun violence decrease after they hired a public safety director.
In January, Trenton reported a 43% drop in homicides, compared with 2022. The city cited increased enforcement, recreational opportunities and mental health services. Retired Trenton Police Lt. Steve Wilson was hired as police director in December 2021.
But is it more likely that other strategies used by Trenton including conflict resolution teams and greater collaboration with city, state and federal law enforcement agencies were more impactful than a public safety director?
After all, Chicago has a public safety director and crime there is worse than in Philadelphia. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for reelection partly because of rising crime.
Clarke is right that something needs to be done about violent crime in Philadelphia. His frustration is understandable.
In the last two years, Philadelphia has reported more than 500 homicides, most of them the result of gun violence and mostly involving young Black men, as both victims and perpetrators.
The city needs better and more effective policing and prosecution.
Council has passed various well-intended but ineffective measures to improve public safety to no avail, including imposing new curfew laws on minors and futile gun laws later struck down in court.
But it is not without power. Council can play a role in reducing crime by exercising its legislative powers of city government, including approval or disapproval of spending on budgets for police and the district attorney’s office.
When the mayor, police commissioner and district attorney make their annual visit to Council to ask for more money, they need to show during budget hearings how additional funding will improve public safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.