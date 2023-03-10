Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget delivered Tuesday to the state legislature is a good start.
Shapiro is proposing a significant increase in aid to Pennsylvania schools in his first budget, although Democrats would like to see more funding for schools. The budget calls for significantly more aid for police, although Republicans would like to see more.
Most encouraging is that the budget proposal calls for up to $2,500 a year for newly certificated teachers, police officers and nurses, critical positions that have been difficult to fill nationally.
Under the $44.4 billion budget proposal, spending would rise 6% without increases in income or sales taxes. The plan will require about $2 billion from reserves, as tax collections are projected to decrease.
The budget proposal would increase money for public schools, though less than what education advocates sought.
The proposal includes $567 million in basic education funding for the state’s 500 school districts, a 7.8% increase over this year’s spending. It would allocate $100 million for remediating environmental hazards in schools. This is particularly important for Philadelphia schools which have many aging buildings. This week children were relocated from Building 21, a high school in West Oak Lane, due to damaged asbestos. The governor must view any attempt to decrease funding for remediation as non-negotiable. It is totally unacceptable for children to attend schools that are health hazards.
The budget proposal also includes $100 million in annual funding over five years for mental health counselors in schools and $39 million to continue free breakfasts for all public school students. The free breakfast programs should be targeted in districts where it is most needed.
Over the past two years the state has set aside additional money for the 100 poorest school districts. The Level Up plan, which the state spent $225 million on last year, is aimed at helping poorer districts close gaps with wealthier districts. It is deeply disappointing that the governor’s plan did not include money for the program.
The governor’s budget did not directly address the historic court ruling finding Pennsylvania’s school funding unconstitutional. This is not a surprise since any solution would require a well developed bipartisan compromise that will take time to get right.
The governor has promised a comprehensive solution to the school funding ruling. The eventual plan would have to address funding deficiencies and the inequitable distribution of funding. The governor and state lawmakers should not lose sight of the main goal of budget discussion and a new school funding plan, which is to create better outcomes for students. There should be a correlation between more spending and student achievement.
State Sen. Vincent Hughes, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, is right to point out that the governor’s proposals represent a starting point for budget negotiations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.