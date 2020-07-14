The killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has led to calls for police reform, more diversity in hiring and a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery.
From the start, young people have been a significant part of the demonstrations, as the country grapples with widespread protests against police brutality toward African Americans.
Locally, students, parents and teachers in the School District of Philadelphia are demanding change as demonstrated on this page in short essays written by students taught by Aubrey Stewart, an 8th-grade teacher at Feltonville School of Arts and Science in Philadelphia.
In a statement on the students’ writings, Stewart said: “Every school year, we discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, research victims, such as Freddie Gray and the Baltimore riots, and create spoken word poetry, so when the rioting and looting in Philadelphia began, my students wanted to take action. Feeling helpless while they watched army men in tanks, carrying automatic weapons surround their homes and community, they felt compelled to put pen to paper and begin to write.”
Some of these students, teachers and administrators could possibly be helped from “feeling helpless” if they are armed with the know-how to understand and confront racism — the aim of a new initiative by the School District of Philadelphia.
School superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said district administrators plan to require anti-racism and bias training for all students and staff, change the curriculum to make it more anti-racist and create a district-wide equity panel.
Now is the time for this kind of change, Hite said during his weekly press briefing last Thursday.
“Just like most other things, I think the collective will is different now. I mean I think we see demonstrations now that we’ve been seeing for quite some time. There are lots of young people and people of all races protesting,” he said.
One area that has received a lot of attention lately, Hite noted, is testing and its fairness across socioeconomic lines.
The school district is right to address the issue of racism through anti-racism curriculum and training.
“An anti-racist policy is any measure that produces or sustains racial equity between racial groups. By policy, I mean written and unwritten laws, rules, procedures, processes, regulations, and guidelines that govern people,” Ibram X. Kendi, one of the nation’s leading scholars on racism and director of Boston University’s Center for Anti-racist Research Center, said in his book “How to Be an Antiracist.”
“To be anti-racist is to think nothing is behaviorally wrong or right – inferior or superior – with any of the racial groups,” he added. To be anti-racist is to deracialize behavior.”
Hite said some of the district changes will go into effect as early as this fall in social studies classes. The roll-out will then move on to other subjects.
“We were talking about just fundamental fairness, on this. And I think the public will acknowledge that some of these systems, that have advantages for some over others based on race and class, are just inequitable,” said Hite.
